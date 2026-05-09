With 15 MLB games on the schedule for Saturday, May 9, there are a ton of intriguing MLB betting opportunities on tap for interested MLB bettors. Arguably the most popular MLB player prop bet type is home run picks, and with 15 games on the schedule for Saturday, there's no shortage of options for bettors to choose from. We've identified three players with favorable matchups on Saturday who we feel can leave the yard. We can tell you one of our top MLB HR picks for Saturday is Chicago White Sox slugger Munetaka Murakami, who is tied for the MLB lead with 15 home runs.

For even more MLB expert picks and predictions, make sure you see what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

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Best home run picks for Saturday, May 9

Liam Hicks, Marlins (+790, FanDuel)

Hicks has been one of the more underrated breakout stars in baseball this year. The Miami catcher has been the team's best hitter so far, and he's hitting .316 with an OPS of .948. Hicks has homered nine times this year, and he gets as juicy of a matchup as there is on Saturday against the Nationals' Zack Littell.

The veteran right-hander has already allowed 13 home runs this year, in just 32 1/3 innings -- a 3.6 HR/9 clip. Hicks owns an OPS over 1.000 against right-handed pitching, with eight of his nine homers coming off right-handers.

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Munetaka Murakami, White Sox (+200, BetMGM)

It sure seems like 29 teams are kicking themselves after seeing Murakami's start to 2026. The Japanese slugger had questions about his ability to make consistent contact against MLB pitching, and he's been incredible for the Sox so far with 15 homers, which is tied for the MLB lead.

Chicago hosts Seattle on Saturday, and the Mariners send veteran right-hander Luis Castillo to the hill. Castillo has been a model of consistency for the M's since arriving in 2022, but he's struggled in 2026 with a 6.29 ERA. He's also allowed three home runs across his last three starts while giving up four or more runs in three of his last five outings. Murakami has homered 11 times off right-handed pitchers this year. It is worth noting that Murakami has homered five times at home compared to 10 times on the road, but his power plays everywhere, he homered at home on Friday and Castillo has not been very sharp to kick off 2026.

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Ian Happ, Cubs (+425, Caesars)

Happ has been a real steady player for the Cubs for years now, and he's been the team's best and most consistent hitter to kick off 2026. The switch-hitting outfielder leads the Cubbies with nine homers and an OPS of .869. He's homered twice already in May.

The Cubs host the Rangers this weekend, and they send young right-hander Jack Leiter to the hill. While Texas has a strong rotation, Leiter has been the weak spot with a 5.45 ERA in seven starts. He's also been susceptible to the long ball of late with seven allowed this year and four off him over his last two starts. Happ's stronger from the left side, and six of his nine home runs have come off right-handed pitchers to go along with an OPS of .955.

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