The Sunday MLB schedule features a full 15-game slate again, and that means hundreds of MLB betting opportunities. MLB player props are wildly popular among MLB bettors, and few props are more trendy than home run picks. With so many games on the schedule for Sunday, there are more than enough sluggers for MLB bettors to find value on a few to take a pitch for a long ride.

We have found three players with favorable matchups on Sunday who have the potential to take one deep. One of our top MLB HR picks for Sunday is Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr., who has been heating up in May, He faces the Tigers, who plan to rely on their bullpen pitchers throughout the Sunday Night Baseball matchup.

For even more MLB expert picks and predictions, you should always see what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

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Best home run picks for Sunday, May 10

Rafael Devers, Giants (+600, DraftKings)

Devers has four home runs this season but could take advantage of a favorable pitching matchup Sunday. The Giants first baseman had 35 home runs last season and is off to a bit of a slow start with a .224 average. But Devers is hitting .302 on balls in play, and his hard-hit rate is 46%. That's 10% below last season's performance, but Pirates starter Bubba Chandler has allowed three homers over his past three starts. Devers could see a good pitch he can send a long way Sunday.

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Manny Machado, Padres (+520, FanDuel)

Machado is slumping a bit, hitting just .197 so far this season, but he has hit .275 the past two seasons and is still good for 25 homers, so he should turn things around. He could get a bit of a spark today against Cardinals right-hander Kyle Leahy. Machado can still crush right-handed pitchers, with five of his six home runs this season coming against them. Leahy has allowed six home runs in 34.2 innings, second-most among Cards starters. Machado should be able to launch one Sunday.

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Bobby Witt Jr., Royals (+600, BetMGM)

Witt has been hot lately, hitting three of his five homers over the past week. And while I typically wouldn't back a player to hit a home run in back-to-back games, this could be the spot to do it. The Tigers are planning a bullpen game on the mound, with righty Brenan Hanifee leading things off. Witt is hitting .324 in May with a .997 OPS and .622 slugging percentage. The Detroit bullpen has a 4.08 ERA (17th in MLB), and while the different looks could throw some hitters off, Witt has been locked in.

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