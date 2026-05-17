With 15 MLB games on the schedule for the final day of MLB Rivalry Weekend, there are a ton of MLB betting opportunities Sunday for fans interested in sports betting. These include player props like home run picks, which are always among the most popular MLB bets. We've looked the MLB odds for Sunday's schedule and have picked two American League sluggers for our best home run bets today. These two face solid matchups and are our best bets to hit a home run today.

For even more MLB expert picks and predictions, make sure you see what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

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Best home run picks for Sunday, May 17

Nick Kurtz, Athletics

Kurtz is hitting .370 over the last two weeks and .400 over the past seven days and has hit a home run in three of his past six games. Kurtz had 36 homers last season but had just five in April. Giants right-hander Adrian Houser has a 5.79 ERA and has allowed eight home runs in eight appearances. Kurtz is hitting .290 against right-handed pitchers, and seven of his eight homers have come against them, so this is a solid matchup for the young A's star to take one deep and keep his strong run going.

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Julio Rodriguez, Mariners

Rodriguez has five home runs in May, and now he faces a pitcher who hasn't pitched since 2024 who gives up a lot of long balls. Grayson Rodriguez allowed 31 homers in 43 starts for the Orioles in his two seasons there, and he's making his first start for the Angels after fighting through various ailments. The Mariners star hasn't been at his best against right-handers, but he can make an inexperienced pitcher pay for mistakes, and Rodriguez should make plenty in his first start in a long time.

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