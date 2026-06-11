Free MLB home run props, picks, odds for June 11: Austin Riley among expert's best Thursday HR player props

World Cup action will grab most of the headlines on Thursday, June 11 but there were still eight MLB games on the docket with three evening contests. SportsLine expert Adam Thompson focuses on the evening slate when looking at his best home run picks, including a player who he likes to break out of a long slump.

Thompson was one of the earliest SportsLine experts from 2016-19 and rejoined the company in 2026 following a stint as the primary betting analyst for the Gambling.com Group. An analytics-driven exploiter of matchups, Thompson specializes in the NFL, MLB and the NBA. He also has delivered consistent winners in college basketball, horse racing and golf. Over the past two seasons, he's up over 70 units in MLB and more than 60 units in the NBA at sports betting apps.

Here's who Thompson likes to go yard on Thursday, June 11.

Best home run picks for Thursday, June 11

Austin Riley, Braves (+429, DraftKings)

Riley hasn't hit a home run in over two weeks. The Braves third basemen has the power, however. He has eight dingers on the season and had over 120 of them between 2021 and 2024.

White Sox lefty Michael Kay has been overall solid (5-1, 4.40 ERA) but he's allowed 10 home runs in a park that gives up home runs. Rate Field in Chicago offers a bonus to right-handers who can drive the ball. The wind is estimated to be blowing right to left at 20 mph for first pitch. If Riley gets one high in the air, he can end his drought.

Gunnar Henderson, Orioles (+406, DraftKings)

The Orioles shortstop brings left-hitting pop to Camden Yards with 13 home runs. He faces Bryan Woo, who has been far worse on the road and giving up more home runs, too.

Hendson is 1-for-3 lifetime against Woo, and that hit went yard. The wind is blowing out to right field. Henderson hasn't homered in over a week but the conditions are ripe to get back on track.

Back Riley and Henderson to go yard on Thursday with the latest DraftKings promo code and get $200 in bonus bets when you bet $5+: