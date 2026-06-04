Free MLB home run props, picks, odds for June 4: Freddie Freeman among expert's best Thursday HR player props

There are nine games on the MLB schedule for Thursday, June 4, with about half the slate taking place in the afternoon followed by some evening contests, including the series finale between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Arizona Diamondbacks. Even though this isn't a fully loaded schedule with all 30 teams in action, that doesn't mean those looking to bet on MLB are without options when it comes to home run prop bets. SportsLine expert Adam Thompson has taken a look at the day's games and delivered his best home run picks for Thursday.

Thompson was one of the earliest SportsLine experts from 2016-19 and rejoined the company in 2026 following a stint as the primary betting analyst for the Gambling.com Group. An analytics-driven exploiter of matchups, Thompson specializes in the NFL, MLB and the NBA. He also has delivered consistent winners in college basketball, horse racing and golf. Over the past two seasons, he's up over 70 units in MLB and more than 60 units in the NBA at sports betting apps.

Here's who Thompson likes to go yard on Thursday, June 4.

Best home run picks for Thursday, June 4

Shea Langeliers, Athletics (+239, FanDuel)

The wind is expected to be blowing out to left field at Wrigley on Thursday night, aiding in anyone who can hit it high into the air. That's actually not great news for the home starter Shota Imanaga. He's allowed a whopping eight home runs in his last three starts, including five in the past two at Wrigley.

Langeliers hits the ball hard, and he hits it in the air. The A's slugging catcher hits more home runs on the road and at night, and his OPS vs. left-handers is .951, elite and even higher than his mark against righties. With a modest one home run over his last six games, Langeliers is due. Use the latest FanDuel promo code to tail Thompson's pick and get $350 in bonus bets when you bet $5 for seven days:

Freddie Freeman, Los Angeles Dodgers (+468, DraftKings)

Diamondbacks starter Ryne Nelson has had an issue keeping the ball in the park, allowing 15 home runs over his 12 starts. He's been far worse at home, too, posting a 5.97 ERA. So here come the Dodgers, who rank third in home runs hit – in addition to second in runs scored and first in batting average.

Nelson has especially had issues with the long ball against left-handed hitters, and the Dodgers have some good ones. Shohei Ohtani is just 2-for-15 lifetime vs. Nelson, without a homer or even an RBI. Freeman, however, has had two looks at Nelson, and one of those ended up with a ball sailing over the fence.

Freeman has more home runs and is batting nearly 100 points higher on the road, with fewer at-bats. He's 5-for-11 his last two games with a home run. Bet on Freeman to go yard with the latest DraftKings promo code to receive $200 in bonus bets instantly after betting $5+: