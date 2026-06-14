Free MLB home run props, picks, odds: Top HR player props for Sunday, June 14 feature Tampa Bay's Yandy Diaz

Every MLB team is in action again Sunday, and the day wraps up with a Sunday Night Baseball matchup in Boston between the Red Sox and Rangers at 7:20 p.m. ET. Each Sunday MLB game features both big-name and role players you could choose as your best bet to hit a home run today. We have found value on two picks for the later games that you'll definitely want to consider. MLB betting is popular, and home run prop bets are among the one fans really love, so we have combed the Sunday MLB odds to find our best home run bets today.

For even more MLB expert picks and predictions, make sure you see what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

Best home run picks for Sunday, June 14

Yandy Diaz, Rays (+470, FanDuel)

The Tampa Bay designated hitter has been the most consistent player in the lineup, and his 12 home runs put him second on the team behind only Junior Caminero (14). The veteran has been equally strong against right-handers and lefties but is hitting .329 with eight homers against righties. The Angels are expected to start Grayson Rodriguez (2-2, 8.10 ERA), who allowed four homers over three games before not allowing one in his last start. Diaz has three hits in 12 at-bats against Rodriguez and always hits the ball hard. I expect Diaz to go deep Sunday for just the second time this month and start rolling again. Use the latest FanDuel promo code to bet on home run props and get $350 in bonus bets when you bet $5 for seven days:

Josh Jung, Rangers (+539, DraftKings)

The Texas third baseman is leading the team in batting average at .307 and is one of multiple Rangers players who can get a hold of one and put it out of the yard. Only two of his eight home runs have come against left-handers, but he is hitting .302 against them, also leading the team. He almost always puts it in play, with only five strikeouts against lefties, and first baseman Jake Burger is the only Ranger with more homers off southpaws. Connelly Early (5-4, 3.30 ERA) is expected to be on the mound for Boston, and he has allowed seven home runs over his past five starts. He's going to give up hard contact, and I expect Jung to take advantage. Bet on Jung to hit a homer Sunday with the latest DraftKings promo code to receive $200 in bonus bets instantly after betting $5+: