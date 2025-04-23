The Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs opened the 2025 MLB season in Tokyo, and they will close their seven-game season series on Wednesday. After L.A. won the first three matchups, Chicago has since taken three in a row, leading to the rubber match on Wednesday's MLB schedule. Both teams are at -110 on the money line (risk $110 to win $100), as their MLB odds are as even as their season series thus far. If looking for a clear-cut favorite with your money-line picks or MLB bets, then one can simply look crosstown at the White Sox vs. Twins matchup, which has Minnesota as -270 favorites, with the Sox as +220 underdogs.

Those odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook, which also has MLB lines for several interleague matchups on Wednesday night. The Royals are -198 ML favorites versus the Rockies (+164), while the Angels are -142 favorites against the Pirates (+120). With MLB ML picks often providing a plus-money option at sportsbooks for nearly every game, SportsLine's model can help you find value to add to your MLB parlay picks.

SportsLine's proven model has simulated every game on Wednesday night and revealed its best MLB picks. Combining these three picks into an MLB parlay would result in a payout of just over 6-1. The model simulates every game 10,000 times and is on a 13-6 run on top-rated picks MLB picks (+415). Now, here are the best bets for MLB parlays at DraftKings Sportsbook on Wednesday, according to the model.

MLB best bets for Wednesday

Cubs money line over Dodgers (-110 at DraftKings)

Score prediction: Chicago 5.1, Los Angeles 4.3

While the reigning World Series champs are 10-2 at home, the Dodgers have certainly not been road warriors this season. They are just 4-6 in opposing teams' ballparks as they visit Wrigley Field tonight at 7 p.m. ET. L.A. is hitting just .209 outside of Dodger Stadium this season, while the Cubs are 7-3 at home. Plus, the Dodgers have yet to name a starter for this game, which likely means they'll have to rely on bullpen arms and piece together nine innings. SportsLine's model projects that Chicago prevails over 60% of the time, making the Cubs the value play as even-money favorites on several sportsbooks, including DraftKings and BetMGM.

Diamondbacks money line over Rays (-142 at DraftKings)

Score prediction: Arizona 4.9, Tampa Bay 4.3

Arizona ranks third in the majors with 5.43 runs per game, while Tampa ranks in the bottom 10 teams at just 4.13 runs. In addition to having the better offense, the D-Backs also have the better pitcher in Eduardo Rodriguez, who has allowed 4 ER over his last 15.2 IP. By comparison, Tampa's Taj Bradley gave up 6 ER in his last start alone, and his 5.24 ERA on the season ranks 99th out of the 116 MLB pitchers who have thrown at least 20 innings. The model is projecting Tampa's woes to continue as it drops its seventh game out of its last eight outings, with Arizona winning 60% of the time.

Brewers money line over the Giants (+120 at DraftKings)

Score prediction: Milwaukee 4.8, Giants 4.4

An early candidate for NL Cy Young winner is Milwaukee's Freddy Peralta, who ranks fifth in the Senior Circuit in ERA (1.91) and is coming off five innings of shutout ball versus an Athletics team which ranks second in the AL in home runs. Peralta also has had considerable success against San Francisco as current Giants hitters are batting just .200 against him (5 for 25), as he has more strikeouts (seven) than hits allowed.

Meanwhile, the Giants have a pretty good starter of their own on the mound in All-Star Logan Webb. He does a great job of keeping the ball in play, however, the one time over his last 51 starts in which he gave up multiple home runs came the last time he faced Milwaukee. The model likes the Brewers to pull off the upset, so you shouldn't hesitate to jump on Milwaukee with these plus-money odds.

Final parlay odds at DraftKings: +622

