The defending World Series champions Los Angeles Dodgers wrap up a three-game interleague series with the Kansas City Royals on Sunday. The Dodgers opened the series with a 5-4 win on Friday before the Royals took Saturday's contest 9-5. First pitch is set for 2:10 p.m. ET, and if you're interested in MLB betting and want to check out the best bets for Dodgers-Royals or have interest in MLB player props at some of the top betting sites, make sure to check out the latest MLB odds and the SportsLine Projection Model's top plays.

The Royals are sending breakout starter Kris Bubic (6-5, 2.18 ERA) to the hill while the Dodgers have yet to announce a starter. Los Angeles did get two innings from Shohei Ohtani in Saturday's loss but have had to patch the back end of their rotation due to injuries. Bubic has been stellar for the Royals after spending last year as a reliever. He allowed two earned runs over six innings to the Tampa Bay Rays in his last start.

The Dodgers are -113 favorites (wager $113 to win $100) according to the latest SportsLine consensus odds, but the Royals aren't far behind at -106 (wager $106 to win $100). The total is 9.5 runs. You can find the model's latest projections, along with expert picks for Dodgers-Royals, at SportsLine.

Here are the SportsLine model's projections for Sunday's Dodgers-Royals game:

LOS ANGELES DODGERS at KANSAS CITY ROYALS | 6/29 | 2:10 p.m. ET

Money line

Pick: Dodgers -113

Los Angeles wins in 57% of simulations

Run line

Pick: Dodgers -1.5 (+142)

Los Angeles covers in 39% of simulations, bringing value at these odds

Over/Under

Pick: Under 9.5 (+100)

The Under hits in 66.5% of simulations

Projected score: Dodgers 4.6, Royals 3.8