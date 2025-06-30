After rough weekends for both teams, the San Francisco Giants visit the Arizona Diamondbacks for the first meeting of a four-game series. The Giants (45-39) lost two of three games to the Chicago White Sox, while the DBacks (41-42) were swept by the Miami Marlins. First pitch is scheduled for 9:40 p.m. ET, and the game will be shown nationally on FS1.

If you're interested in MLB betting and want to check out the best bets for Giants-Diamondbacks, or if you have interest in MLB player props at some of the top betting sites, then you need to check out the latest MLB odds, top plays and MLB best bets from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Ace Logan Webb (7-5, 2.52 ERA) gets the start for San Francisco. The right-hander is having the best season of his career and should be a shoo-in to make the All-Star team. Webb currently has career-best marks in strikeout rate (27.7%) and ERA. He has an over/under of 5.5 strikeouts for Monday's game at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the Over priced -130 and the Under at +100. The model rates the Over 4 stars out of 5, as it projects 6.3 Ks for Webb.

Ryne Nelson (4-2, 3.71) will get the ball for Arizona. The righty has allowed just two runs across his last three starts, although the Reds walloped him for seven in his last outing before this current run of form began. Just seven of Nelson's 17 appearances this year have been as a starter. DraftKings has his line at 4.5 strikeouts, with the Over at -110 and the Under at -120. The model has a slight lean to the Under.

Rafael Devers is the favorite to hit a home run at +260. He's followed by Heliot Ramos (+450), Mike Yastrzemski (+475), Willy Adames (+500), Eugenio Suarez (+550) and Ketel Marte (+550).

The Giants are -133 favorites (wager $133 to win $100) according to the latest SportsLine consensus odds, and the Diamondbacks are +112 (wager $100 to win $112) home underdogs. The total is 8 runs. You can find the model's latest projections, along with expert picks for Diamondbacks-Giants, at SportsLine.

Here are the SportsLine model's projections for Monday's Giants-Diamondbacks game:

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS at ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS | 6/30 | 9:40 p.m. ET

Money line

Pick: Diamondbacks +112

Arizona wins in 54% of simulations

Run line

Pick: Diamondbacks +1.5 (-149)

Arizona covers in 70% of simulations

Over/Under

Pick: Over 8 (-117)

The Over hits in 56.2% of simulations

Projected score: Diamondbacks 4.8, Giants 4.7