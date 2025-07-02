After a 5-2 win in the series opener Tuesday, the Chicago Cubs will try to secure a series win Wednesday when they host the Cleveland Guardians. First pitch is set for 8 p.m. ET on ESPN. The Cubs were able to add a half-game to their lead on the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Central, while the Guardians dropped their fifth game in a row.

If you are interested in MLB betting and want to get the latest Guardians vs. Cubs odds, best bets and player props, the SportsLine Projection Model has you covered.

Matthew Boyd was excellent in Tuesday's contest, delivering seven stellar innings while allowing just two runs. The Cubs are hoping Shota Imanaga (4-2, 2.54 ERA) will be able to produce a similar outing Wednesday. Imanaga returned from an injury last week against the Cardinals and pitched five shutout innings, allowing just one hit. His consensus strikeouts line is set at 4.5 (Over -141, Under +108) and the model likes the Over. Cleveland is turning to Tanner Bibee (4-8, 3.90 ERA), who has lost his last two starts. Cleveland has lost five of the last six games Bibee started, which isn't a good sign for a team trying to snap a losing streak. Bibee's strikeout line at DraftKings Sportsbook is 5.5 (Over +120, Under -155) and the model is backing the Over there as well.

Guardians star Jose Ramirez is the favorite to go yard Wednesday at DraftKings (+275) after going 0-for-4 Tuesday with one strikeout. Kyle Tucker is next on the odds table at +320, while Seiya Suzuki is +330. Suzuki hit his team-leading 23rd home run Tuesday. Pete Crow-Armstrong (+370) and Ian Happ (+390) round out the top five.

The Cubs are -162 favorites (wager $162 to win $100) on the money line in the latest SportsLine consensus odds, while the Guardians are +136 (wager $100 to win $136) underdogs. The total comes in at 8. For the latest Guardians vs. Cubs model projections and expert picks, head to SportsLine.

Here are the SportsLine model's projections for Guardians vs. Cubs on Wednesday.

CLEVELAND GUARDIANS at CHICAGO CUBS | 7/2 | 8 p.m. ET

Money line

Pick: Cubs -162 (A grade)

Chicago wins in 70% of simulations

Run line

Pick: Cubs -1.5 (+130)

Chicago covers in 45% of simulations, bringing value at these odds

Over/Under

Pick: Under 8

The Under hits in 48.6% of simulations

Projected score: Cubs 4.6, Guardians 3.3