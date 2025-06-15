The Cleveland Guardians and Seattle Mariners wrap up their three-game set Sunday afternoon in the Emerald City, and the Mariners are looking for a three-game sweep after Jorge Polanco's walkoff winner off star closer Emmanuel Clase Saturday night. Both teams have scuffled of late and enter Sunday at 35-34. Both teams have dropped seven of their last 10 games.

The Guardians will start Luis Ortiz (3-7, 4.26 ERA) while the Mariners will send out Emerson Hancock (2-2, 5.04 ERA). After a rough start to the year, Ortiz has emerged as a consistent arm for the Guardians' rotation. The young right-hander has a 3.82 ERA across his last seven starts, though Cleveland has lost five of those games. Hancock was demoted to Triple-A after a disastrous first start of the 2025 season. Injuries resulted in him getting called back up, and he's allowed more than three earned runs just once in his last 10 starts since rejoining the MLB roster while posting a 4.12 ERA.

Neither pitcher is known for striking out batters, and that's reflected in their over/under prop at DraftKings. Ortiz's strikeout total is set at 5.5, with the Under favored at -160 and the Over priced at +125. Hancock's total is just 3.5, with the Over at -130 and Under at +100.

This game features some notable sluggers, including Seattle catcher Cal Raleigh, who is tied for the MLB lead in home runs with 26, and star Cleveland third baseman Jose Ramirez, who homered Saturday. Raleigh is the favorite in this game to go yard at +220, followed by Guardians first baseman/designated hitter Kyle Manzardo at +450. Polanco is also +450, Ramirez is +475 and Cleveland catcher Bo Naylor is also +475.

The Mariners are -112 favorites (wager $112 to win $100) on the money line according to the latest SportsLine consensus odds, and the Guardians are -107 (wager $107 to win $100) underdogs. The total is set at 8 runs. You can find the model's latest projections for Guardians-Mariners, as well as expert MLB picks, at SportsLine.

Here are the SportsLine model's projections for Sunday's Guardians-Mariners game:

CLEVELAND GUARDIANS at SEATTLE MARINERS | 6/15 | 4:15 p.m. ET

Money line

Pick: Mariners -112

Seattle wins in 60% of simulations, bringing value at these odds

Run line

Pick: Mariners +1.5 (-185)

Seattle covers in 75% of simulations, bringing value at these odds

Over/Under

Pick: Under 8 (-116)

The Under hits in 46.1% of simulations, bringing value at these odds

Projected score: Mariners 4.4, Guardians 3.8