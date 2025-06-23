After winning two of three games at Wrigley Field against the Chicago Cubs, Cal Raleigh and the Seattle Mariners head north for a four-game set with Byron Buxton and the Minnesota Twins. Minnesota was just swept at home by the Milwaukee Brewers. Monday's series opener is set for 7:40 p.m. ET, and the game will be shown nationally on FS1.

If you're interested in MLB betting and use the latest sportsbook promos to take advantage of the best odds and MLB player props for Mariners vs. Twins, you should see the latest projections from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. Here's the latest on Monday's game.

Bryan Woo (6-4, 3.12 ERA) gets the start for Seattle. The right-hander got back on track in his last outing, firing seven shutout innings to earn the win against the Red Sox. It was his first win in nearly a month after a string of rough starts. When Woo is on, he can be nearly unhittable.

Minnesota will hand the ball to Bailey Ober (4-4, 4.54). It's been an up-and-down season for the big right-hander, whose strikeout rate has dropped while allowing more home runs per nine innings. He's lost each of his last three starts, allowing 16 earned runs in that span.

Both starters are set at over/under 5.5 strikeouts for Monday at DraftKings Sportsbook. Woo's Over is -110 and his Under is -120, while Ober's Over is +120 and his Under is -155. The SportsLine model likes the Under for both pitchers.

Seattle catcher Cal Raleigh is the +180 favorite to hit a home run in this game. Raleigh leads baseball with a whopping 31 homers, an unprecedented total for a catcher at this point in the season. He's followed on the odds board by Matt Wallner (+300), Jorge Polanco (+340), Kody Clemens (+390), Luke Raley (+390), Byron Buxton (+400), Randy Arozarena (+450) and Julio Rodriguez (+475).

The Mariners are -129 favorites (wager $129 to win $100) on the money line in the latest SportsLine consensus odds, while the Twins are +109 (wager $100 to win $109) underdogs. The total is 8.5. You can see the latest model projections, along with expert picks for Mariners-Twins, at SportsLine.

Here are the SportsLine model's projections for Monday's Mariners-Twins matchup

SEATTLE MARINERS at MINNESOTA TWINS | 6/23 | 7:40 p.m. ET

Money line

Pick: Mariners -129

Seattle wins in 57% of simulations, bringing value at these odds

Run line

Pick: Twins +1.5 (-159)

Minnesota covers in 61% of simulations, bringing value at these odds

Over/Under

Pick: Over 8.5 (-118)

The Over hits in 56.4% of simulations

Projected score: Mariners 5.1, Twins 4.3