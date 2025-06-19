The Atlanta Braves have a chance to sweep the New York Mets when the two sides conclude their three-game series on Thursday, June 19, with first pitch on MLB Network set for 7:15 p.m. ET. The Mets have now lost five games in a row and were blanked in Wednesday's encounter, managing just five hits in a 5-0 loss. The Braves have scored exactly five runs in both wins and are getting strong production from their pitchers so far. Spencer Schwellenbach pitched seven strong innings in the series opener before Chris Sale logged 8 2/3 scoreless innings on Wednesday. Spencer Strider (1-5, 4.35 ERA) will look to keep pace can in the finale.

Strider had some rough outings to begin the year but has gone six innings in each of his last two starts. He's coming off a strong performance against the Rockies, scattering three hits across six scoreless innings and striking out 13. Strider's strikeouts line is set at 7.5 Thursday and the SportsLine Projection Model expects him to go Under.

The Mets will counter with Clay Holmes (7-3, 2.87 ERA), who has been on fire to start the season. He has allowed only one run in each of his last two outings. Even though he struck out just three hitters in his last start, the model projects Holmes to go Over on his strikeouts prop Thursday, which is set at 4.5.

Juan Soto (+290) is the slight favorite over teammate Pete Alonso (+295) to hit a home run Thursday, with fellow Mets Francisco Lindor (+300) and Brandon Nimmo (+310) closely behind. Matt Olson and Ronald Acuna are tied for the most likely Braves players to go yard at +360.

The Braves are -133 favorites (wager $133 to win $100) on the money line in the latest SportsLine consensus odds, with the Mets coming in as +112 (wager $100 to win $112) underdogs. The total is 9. You can see the model's latest projections, along with expert picks for Mets-Braves, at SportsLine.

Here are the SportsLine model's projections for Mets vs. Braves on Thursday.

NEW YORK METS at ATLANTA BRAVES | 6/19 | 7:15 p.m. ET



Money line

Pick: Braves -133

Atlanta wins in 57% of simulations

Run line

Pick: Mets +1.5 (-185)

New York covers in 66% of simulations, bringing value at these odds

Over/Under

Pick: Under 9

The Under hits in 49.3% of simulations

Projected score: Braves 4.6, Mets 4.3