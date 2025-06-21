The Philadelphia Phillies are currently atop the National League East standings, as they're up one game over the New York Mets. The two teams were tied at 45-30 entering Friday night's contest, which the Phillies won 10-2. That gave the spiraling Mets their seventh straight loss and knocked them down to second place in the division. The two rivals play their second game of the series from Philadelphia on Saturday at 7:15 p.m. ET on FOX.

If you're interested in MLB betting and want to check out the best bets for Mets-Phillies or are interested in MLB player props at the top betting sites, check out the latest MLB odds and the SportsLine Projection Model's top plays.

The starting pitchers for this contest will be New York's Griffin Canning (6-3, 3.80 ERA) going up against Philadelphia's Mick Abel (2-0, 2.21 ERA). FanDuel Sportsbook has set each starter's strikeout prop at 4.5, with Canning's Under heavily favored at -174 and Abel's Under listed at -148. The SportsLine Projection Model likes Abel Over 4.5 strikeouts at +116, giving it 3.5 stars after spitting out 4.6 punchouts for Abel for this outing.

Kyle Schwarber is fifth in MLB and second in the NL with 23 home runs, one shy of Arizona's Eugenio Suarez for the NL lead. He has the shortest odds to leave the yard in Saturday's game at +240. Four different Mets players follow, with Pete Alonso at +265, Juan Soto at +285, Francisco Lindor at +340 and Brandon Nimmo at +400.

The Phillies are -114 favorites (wager $114 to win $100) on the money line according to the latest SportsLine consensus odds, while the Mets are -105 (wager $105 to win $100) underdogs. The total sits at 9.5, with the Over favored at -119. You can find the model's latest projections, along with expert picks for Mets-Phillies, at SportsLine.

Here are the SportsLine model's projections for Saturday's Mets-Phillies game:

NEW YORK METS at PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES | 6/21 | 7:15 p.m. ET

Money line

Pick: Phillies -114

Philadelphia wins in 55% of simulations, bringing value at these odds

Run line

Pick: Phillies +1.5 (-176)

Philadelphia covers in 70% of simulations, bringing value at these odds

Over/Under

Pick: Over 9.5 (-119)

The Over hits in 50% of simulations

Projected score: Phillies 5.0, Mets 4.9