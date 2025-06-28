The Philadelphia Phillies regained first place in the National League East in convincing fashion on Friday night, as they whacked five home runs en route to a 13-0 victory over the Atlanta Braves. The two rivals square off once again in Atlanta on Saturday, with first pitch set for 7:15 p.m. ET on FOX. If you're interested in MLB betting and want to check out the best bets for Phillies-Braves or are interested in MLB player props at the top betting sites, check out the latest MLB odds and the SportsLine Projection Model's top plays.

The Phillies will be trotting out Jesus Luzardo (7-3, 4.08 ERA) for this affair, while the Braves have given the nod to Spencer Schwellenbach (6-4, 3.21 ERA). FanDuel Sportsbook has set Luzardo's strikeout prop at 6.5 (Over +118, Under -158), while Schwellenbach's is at 5.5 (Over -144, Under +112). Of those two strikeout props, the SportsLine Projection Model suggests taking the Over on Schwellenbach strikeouts, as it has calculated him for 6.2 punchouts, and that Over has been awarded 3.5/5 stars.

Phillies speedster Trea Turner hit two home runs in last night's win, but he's a longshot to go yard in Saturday's clash. Turner is at +800 to hit one out again, which is the 13th-shortest odds of any player for this battle. Philadelphia slugger Kyle Schwarber has the lowest home run odds at +360, just ahead of Atlanta's Austin Riley at +370 and Ronald Acuna Jr. at +400.

The Braves are -158 favorites (wager $158 to win $100) on the money line according to the latest SportsLine consensus odds, while the Phillies are +132 (wager $100 to win $132) underdogs. The total now resides at 8 after opening at 8.5. You can find the model's latest projections, along with expert picks for Phillies-Braves, at SportsLine.

Here are the SportsLine model's projections for Saturday's Phillies-Braves game:

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES at ATLANTA BRAVES | 6/28 | 7:15 p.m. ET

Money line

Pick: Phillies +132

Philadelphia wins in 50% of simulations, bringing value at these odds

Run line

Pick: Phillies +1.5 (-163)

Philadelphia covers in 72% of simulations, bringing value at these odds

Over/Under

Pick: Over 8 (-112)

The Over hits in 49% of simulations

Projected score: Phillies 4.5, Braves 4.3