All 30 teams in the majors are in action during the Friday MLB schedule, headlined by a rivalry showdown between the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox at 7:05 p.m. ET. Boston snapped a two-game losing streak with an 11-9 win over the Angels on Wednesday, finishing with 12 hits and 11 RBIs in that game. Designated hitter Rafael Devers recorded his 54th RBI of the season and his sixth in his last seven outings. SportsLine's computer model is backing Devers to record an RBI against the Yankees on Friday at +125 odds (risk $100 to win $125).

The model is also calling for Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm to go Over 0.5 total bases (-154) following his 3-for-4 day at the plate on Thursday. Other games on Friday's schedule include the Tigers (-195) vs. Cubs, Brewers (-145) vs. Padres, and Cardinals (-115) vs. Dodgers.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It enters Week 11 of the 2025 MLB season on a profitable 13-10 run on top-rated MLB money-line betting picks.

The model has broken down the MLB odds for Friday and just revealed its top picks and MLB player props. Combining the model's four picks into an MLB parlay would result in a payout of +1422 (risk $100 to win $1,422).

Here are its best bets for the MLB slate on Friday.

Jazz Chisholm Over 0.5 total bases (-154)

Rafael Devers Over 0.5 runs batted in (+125)

Tarik Skubal Over 1.5 earned runs allowed (+110)

Chad Patrick Under 16.5 total pitcher outs (-105)

Combine these picks for a shot at a +1422 payout (odds subject to change)

Jazz Chisholm Over 0.5 total bases (-154)

Chisholm went 3-for-4 with an RBI single and a stolen base in a 4-0 New York win over Cleveland on Thursday, marking his second three-hit performance in 33 appearances this season. He has a pair of multi-hit outings since being activated from the injured list on Tuesday. Chisholm is facing Red Sox starting pitcher Walker Buehler, who allowed five earned runs against Atlanta in his last start and has a 4.44 ERA overall this season. Chisholm has gone Over this total in eight of his last 10 home games, and the model has him finishing with 1.6 total bases on Friday.

Rafael Devers Over 0.5 RBIs (+125)

Devers has racked up a whopping 54 RBIs in just 64 games this season, so he is nearly recording one on a daily basis. The 28-year-old has six RBIs in his last seven games, including one against the Angels on Wednesday in his most recent outing. He is facing struggling Yankees starter Will Warren, who has a 5.19 ERA and gave up seven earned runs to the Dodgers in his previous start. The model has Devers finishing with 0.7 RBIs on Friday, providing value at these odds.

Tarik Skubal Over 1.5 earned runs allowed (+110)

Skubal has been particularly good in his last two starts, giving up just four hits and no walks while striking out 20 batters across 16 scoreless innings. He is 5-2 with a 2.26 ERA this season following his complete-game shutout against Cleveland on May 25 and seven dominant innings at Kansas City in his most recent start. However, he is facing the Cubs on Friday, and he is 0-1 with a 6.00 ERA in two career outings against them. They rank second in the majors in both team batting average and total runs scored, so the model has Skubal allowing 2.5 earned runs in its latest simulations.

Chad Patrick Under 16.5 total pitcher outs (-105)

Patrick has made 12 starts this season, posting an impressive 2.97 ERA despite his 3-4 record. He has not allowed more than three earned runs in a start, but he has only completed more than six innings once. Patrick has been yanked after less than five full innings in three of his last five starts, despite allowing fewer than three earned runs in all of those outings. He is facing a dangerous San Diego lineup on Friday, and the model has him recording 15.2 outs, on average.

