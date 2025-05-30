The Friday MLB schedule is loaded with 15 games and all 30 MLB teams scheduled to play. One of the most notable matchups of the day is Yankees vs. Dodgers in a rematch of last season's World Series. First pitch from Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles is scheduled for 10:10 p.m. ET. The Yankees have won nine of their last 10 and are 35-20 overall, while the Dodgers are 34-22 overall and 19-8 at home. Left-hander Max Fried (7-0, 1.29 ERA) is slated to start for New York, and Tony Gonsolin (2-1, 4.68 ERA) is scheduled to start for Los Angeles.

Rockies-Mets over 7.5 runs (-118 on DraftKings)

The Rockies are in the midst of a historically bad season, while the Mets have World Series aspirations. Starting pitcher David Peterson (3-2, 2.79 ERA) has been solid in 2025, but his counterpart for Colorado, Kyle Freeland (0-7, 5.86 ERA), has struggled. This is a game that has the potential to be one of the highest scoring games on the slate, despite its relatively low over/under of 7.5 runs. The model is projecting 9.6 total runs in this game, with the over hitting in 68.5% of computer simulations.

Seattle Mariners money line (-135) vs. Minnesota Twins

Neither team in this matchup has been playing particularly well of late, with Minnesota dropping three of its last four and Seattle losing four of its last five games. The Mariners have a significant advantage at starting pitcher with Bryan Woo (5-2, 2.40 ERA, 0.93 WHIP) on the mound. SportsLine's model is projecting a final score of 4.5-3.7 in Seattle's favor with the Mariners winning in 65.3% of computer simulation.

Los Angeles Dodgers +1.5 on the run line vs. New York Yankees (-162)

This is the marquee matchup on the Friday MLB schedule. This game will be the first meeting between these teams since the 2024 World Series, and both teams look primed to be championship contenders again in 2025. On paper, the Yankees have an advantage at starting pitcher, where projected starter Max Fried has emerged as a Cy Young contender. That said, the model is expecting this to be a very tight game with a projected final score of 4.9-4.6 in New York's favor, with the Dodgers covering in 65% of computer simulations.

