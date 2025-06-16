The Monday MLB schedule features several notable MLB matchups, but only seven total games, with Phillies vs. Marlins getting the slate underway at 6:40 p.m. ET. The SportsLine Projection Model is calling for the Phillies to go into Miami and win on the moneyline at -110 odds (risk $110 to win $100). Projected Philadelphia starter Mick Abel has been sharp in limited work this season, going 1-0 with a 2.35 ERA in 15.1 innings, while Miami starter Sandy Alcantara (3-7, 7.14 ERA) has struggled in 2025.

Another marquee matchup on Monday is Padres vs. Dodgers in Los Angeles at 10:10 p.m. ET. Shohei Ohtani is scheduled to make his first appearance as a starting pitcher since August 23, 2023. The Dodgers are -155 favorites on the moneyline in the latest MLB odds, but SportsLine's model is calling for the Padres to cover +1.5 on the run line. Before making any other MLB picks or building any MLB parlays, you'll want to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model. You can also check out our MLB prop bet picks and MLB home run picks for Monday.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It enters Week 13 of the 2025 MLB season on a 27-23 run on top-rated MLB sides picks.

The model has broken down the MLB odds for Monday and just revealed its top picks and MLB player props. Combining the model's four picks into an MLB parlay would result in a payout of +951 (risk $100 to win $951).

Here are its best bets for the MLB slate on Monday.

Ryan Pepiot Under 17.5 total pitcher outs (-102)

Carson Palmquist over 3.5 total strikeouts (-144)

Philadelphia Phillies (-110) on the moneyline vs. Miami Marlins

San Diego Padres (+1.5) on the run line vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (-156)

Combine these picks for a shot at a +951 payout (odds subject to change)

Pepiot has been inconsistent in 2025, and will be facing a Baltimore Orioles lineup that has plenty of firepower, despite what the team's 30-40 overall record might suggest. Pepiot has gone over this number in six of his last seven starts, but SportsLine is calling for him to take a step back on Monday. SportsLine has an edge of 1.2 on this pick based on the model's projection of 16.3 total outs and the consensus line of 17.5.

Carson Palmquist over 3.5 total strikeouts (-144)

Palmquist has struggled in his first season in the majors, posting a 0-4 record with a 7.77 ERA and 1.82 WHIP in five starts. He will be facing a below-average Washington Nationals lineup on Monday, which has shown a tendency to strike out at high rates. SportsLine gives this pick an edge of 1.1 based on the projection of 4.6 strikes for Palmquist and the consensus line of 3.5.

Philadelphia Phillies (-110) on the moneyline vs. Miami Marlins

On paper, this game looks like a significant mismatch. The Phillies look like legitimate World Series contenders, while the Marlins have the second-worst record in the National League. Philadelphia has an advantage at starting pitcher where Mick Abel has been solid this season, going 1-0 with a 2.35 ERA in three starts. The Phillies have posted a 2-1 record in their last 3 games against the Marlins. The SportsLine Projection Model is predicting a final score of 5.4-4.3 in the Phillies' favor, with Philadelphia winning in 63% of computer simulations.

San Diego Padres (+1.5) on the run line vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (-156)

This will be one of the most-watched games of the regular season, as Shohei Ohtani will be on the mound for his first start since August 23, 2023. Ohtani will likely be on a strict pitch count, and the Padres have one of the most talented lineups in the National League. The Padres are 5-1 against the run line when on the road and not favored this season. The SportsLine Projection Model is predicting a final score of 4.7-4.4 in the Dodgers' favor, with San Diego covering in 65% of computer simulations.

