The Monday MLB schedule features several notable MLB matchups, but only nine total games. One of the most high-profile matchups of the day is Mets vs. Braves in a showdown between NL East rivals at 7:10 p.m. in New York. Atlanta will have Spencer Schwellenbach (5-4, 3.26 ERA) on the mound, while Paul Blackburn (0-1, 6.92 ERA) will be making his third start of the season for the Mets. The SportsLine Projection Model is calling for a solid performance from Blackburn on Monday, with the veteran righthander projected to go over 3.5 strikeouts at +114 odds (risk $100 to win $114). Atlanta is a -137 favorite on the moneyline in the latest Braves vs. Mets odds.

Another marquee rivalry matchup on Monday is Cubs vs. Cardinals in St. Louis at 7:45 p.m. ET. Ben Brown is slated to start for the Cubs, and SportsLine is calling for the 25-year-old to finish over 4.5 total strikeouts at -144 odds. Brown enters Monday averaging 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings pitched, but has an ERA of 5.57. Before making any other MLB picks or building any MLB parlays, you'll want to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model. You can also check out our MLB prop picks and MLB home run picks for Monday.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It enters Week 14 of the 2025 MLB season on a profitable 41-32 run on top-rated MLB picks. It has excelled making home run prop picks this season, returning more than 22 units of profit. Anybody following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

The model has broken down the MLB odds for Monday and just revealed its top picks and MLB player props. Combining the model's four picks into an MLB parlay would result in a payout of +1101 (risk $100 to win $1101).

Here are its best bets for the MLB slate on Monday.

Josh Naylor Over 1.5 total bases (+113)

Paul Blackburn over 3.5 total strikeouts (+114)

Ben Brown over 4.5 total strikeouts (-144)

Milwaukee Brewers (-180) on the moneyline vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

Combine these picks for a shot at a +1101 payout (odds subject to change)

Naylor has gone over his total bases line in four of his last five games when playing against teams with a middle third defense, maintaining an average of 2.2 total bases per game during that stretch. Naylor enters Monday's matchup against the Chicago White Sox batting .303 with nine home runs and 49 RBI.

Blackburn and the Mets take on the Atlanta Braves in on of the marquee matchups of the Monday MLB slate. Blackburn has only seen 13.0 innings of work this season (two starts), so his sample size is minimal. That said, SportsLine gives this pick an edge of 0.8 based on the projection of 4.3 strikeouts and the consensus line of 3.5.

Brown has been streaky in his first full MLB season, but it's clear that he has electric stuff when he is rolling. The 25-year-old enters Monday with 88 strikeouts in 74.1 innings pitched (10.7 K/9), making him very enticing in this spot. SportsLine gives this pick an edge of 1.4 based on the projection of 5.9 strikeouts and the consensus line of 4.5.

The Brewers looked like legitimate contenders in the National League, while the Pirates are among the worst teams in the NL when Paul Skenes isn't pitching. Skenes is off on Monday, and Milwaukee starter Chad Patrick has pitched far better in 2025 than his 3-7 record would indicate. The SportsLine Projection Model is predicting a final score of 4.4-3.2 in the Brewers' favor, with Milwaukee winning in 69% of computer simulations.

