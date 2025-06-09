The Monday MLB schedule features several notable MLB matchups, but only nine total games, with Reds vs. Guardians getting the slate underway at 6:40 p.m. ET. The SportsLine Projection Model is calling for Cincinnati catcher Tyler Stephenson to have a solid offensive game and go over 0.5 total bases. Another marquee matchup on Monday is Braves vs. Brewers in a battle between teams that entered the 2025 season with postseason aspirations. The Braves are -153 favorites (risk $153 to win $100) on the money line and the over/under is 7.5 runs in the latest Braves v. Brewers odds.

Atlanta is slated to have veteran lefthander Chris Sale on the mound, but SportsLine's model is calling for the Brewers to win this game, and is favoring Milwaukee on the money-line at +128 in its MLB best bets for Monday. Before making any others MLB picks or building any MLB parlay cards, you'll want to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer simulation model. You can also check out our MLB prop bet picks and MLB home run picks for Monday.

Tyler Stephenson over 0.5 total bases (-178)

Mike Burrows over 3.5 total strikeouts (-156)

Aaron Civale under 2.5 total earned runs (-114)

Milwaukee Brewers moneyline (+128)

Combine these picks for a shot at a +997 payout (odds subject to change)

Stephenson has developed into one of the better offensive catchers in the National League. In his last outing, he went 3-for-5 with a double and one RBI, and he enters Monday batting .240 with five home runs for the season. In eight of his last 13 of the games where Stephenson plays against teams with a winning record, he has gone over his total bases line, averaging 2.0 total bases per game. The model is projecting 1.1 total bases for Stephenson on Monday.

Mike Burrows over 3.5 total strikeouts (-156)

Burrows will be facing a Marlins team on Monday that has lost six of their last seven games, and has been struggling to produce at the plate. In his last start, Burrows record six strikeouts in 5.1 innings, and the model is calling for a similar output on Monday. SportsLine gives this pick an edge of 1.3 based on Burrows' projection of 4.8 strikeouts and the consensus line of 3.5.

Aaron Civale under 2.5 total earned runs (-114)

Civale has struggled at times in 2025, and enters Monday with a 1-1 record and 5.19 ERA. He will be facing a potent Braves lineup, but the model is still projecting him to outperform expectations. Atlanta has dropped seven straight games and has struggled offensively during that stretch. Civale has gone under his total earned runs market in 3 of his last 5 games, with an average of 2.0 total earned runs per game.

Milwaukee Brewers moneyline (+128) vs. Atlanta Braves

On paper the Braves have the advantage at starting pitcher, where Chris Sale is far more accomplished than his counterpart, Aaron Civale. That being said, the Braves are riding a seven-game losing streak, while the Brewers are 10-3 in their last 13 games. The SportsLine Projection Model is predicting a final score of 4.0-3.9 in Milwaukee's favor, with the Brewers winning in 53% of computer simulations.

