The 2025 Subway Series continues on Saturday with Game 2 of Mets vs. Yankees at 4:10 p.m. ET. The Mets won Game 1 on Friday, handing their cross-town rivals their fifth straight loss overall in a 6-5 final. That made it three straight wins for the Mets, a welcomed change after they had only won three total games in their previous 17 outings. SportsLine's model is backing the Mets +1.5 (-128) as its top pick in Saturday's matchup.

Elsewhere on the 15-game Saturday MLB schedule, the model is going Under 11 in White Sox vs. Rockies, and it likes the Rangers +115 against the Padres. Before making any MLB picks or building any MLB parlay picks, you'll want to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer simulation model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It enters Week 15 of the 2025 MLB season on a profitable 39-30 run on top-rated MLB sides picks.

Here are its best bets for the MLB slate on Saturday

Mets to cover +1.5 vs. Yankees (-128)

Under 11 runs in White Sox vs. Rockies (-104)

Rangers on the money line against the Padres (+115)

Pitching is failing the Yankees as they've given up an average of 9.25 runs in their last four games. Carlos Rodon's season-long numbers (9-2, 2.95 ERA) are strong, though the Yankees have lost four of of his last five starts. SportsLine's model is calling for another one-run game, giving the Mets (+1.5) the edge on the run line as they cover nearly 60% of the time.

Under 11 runs in Rockies vs. White Sox (-104)

Though the ball can fly out of the park easily at Coors Field, these struggling teams combined for just five runs in Game 1 of the series on Friday. Five of the past six Colorado games have gone Under the total, while Chicago has gone Under in seven straight. The model is projecting 9.8 combined runs in this one, making the Under the value play at -104.

Rangers on the money line vs. Padres (+115)

San Diego has won just four times with starter Stephen Kolek on the hill this year and has returned money-line backers -358 in all of his starts. Game 1 in this series was a tight one, and that's what the model is projecting again for Saturday. Texas wins 43% of the time as the model projects just a 0.3-run differential in this one, making the Rangers the value picks as the underdogs.

