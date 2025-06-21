Wind is usually a factor at Wrigley Field, one reason why Cubs vs. Mariners at 2:20 p.m. ET has the highest total of the day at 12 in the Saturday MLB odds. It's going to be a warm afternoon with the wind is blowing out at just over 20 m.p.h. These teams combined for 13 runs in Game 1 of their series on Friday, but SportsLine's model has found value on the Under in Game 2, projecting just 8.8.

Elsewhere on the 15-game Saturday MLB schedule, the model is backing two underdogs, taking the Nationals +1.5 on the run line (+110) against the Dodgers. It also likes the Brewers (+109) to win outright against the Twins. Before making any MLB picks or building any MLB parlay picks, you'll want to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer simulation model. You can also check out its Pirates vs. Rangers picks, MLB parlay picks, and MLB prop picks.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It enters Week 13 of the 2025 MLB season on a 37-30 run on top-rated MLB sides picks. It has excelled making home run prop picks, returning more than 35 units of profit over the past two months. Anybody following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

The model has broken down the MLB odds for Saturday and just revealed its top MLB picks. Combining the model's three picks into an MLB parlay at DraftKings Sportsbook would result in a payout of +757 (risk $100 to win $757). New users can even take advantage of the DraftKings promo code offering $300 in bonus bets instantly with a $5 wager.

Here are its best bets for the MLB slate on Saturday

Brewers money line vs. Twins (+109)

Under 12 in Cubs vs. Mariners (-105)

Nationals run line +1.5 vs. Dodgers (+110)

Combine these picks for a shot at a +530 payout (odds subject to change)

Brewers money line vs. Twins (+109)

Minnesota has been one of the worst teams to back on the money line, returning -808 on the season. Milwaukee starter Jose Quintana (4-2, 3.35 ERA), meanwhile, has returned +320 for money-line backers in his starts this year. The Brewers have won three of their last four, including blasting Minnesota 17-6 in Game 1 of this series. The model projects that Milwaukee wins more than 50% of the time as the outright underdog, making it a strong pick for MLB parlays.

Under 12 runs in Cubs vs. Mariners (-105)

The wind blowing out has influenced this line in a big way, but the starting pitchers are equipped to succeed in these conditions. Chicago starter Cade Horton has a 2.81 ERA in June and he got 10 ground-ball outs in his last start. Seattle's Emerson Hancock, meanwhile, has a 1.53 ERA and has only given up two home runs in his last four starts. The model is projecting 8.8 combined runs as the Under hits nearly 80% of the time.

Nationals +1.5 vs. Dodgers (+110)

Game 1 of this series was surprisingly close as the Nationals lost 6-5, covering the +1.5 run line. The model projects another tight matchup on Saturday in the 10:10 p.m. ET nightcap. Los Angeles starter Dustin May has a 5.29 ERA in June as he's struggled with control -- walking four in both of his past two starts. The final projected score is 5.3-4.5 in favor of the Dodgers, making the Nationals +1.5 a value play at plus money. New users can get even more value by taking advantage of the FanDuel promo code offering $200 in bonus bets with a winning $5 wager.

Want more MLB picks for today?

You've seen some of the model's MLB best bets for Saturday. Now, get run line, total and money-line picks for every game here, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.

Also at SportsLine:

You can also see today's top MLB picks from expert Matt Severance, who's on a sizzling 166-93 roll on his last 2549MLB picks. Visit SportsLine to see his best plays for today, all from the expert who's up more than 17 units.