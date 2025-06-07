It's hard to imagine the Braves going through a more frustrating five-game losing streak. Atlanta blew a six-run lead in the ninth inning against the Diamondbacks on Thursday afternoon, and then followed that up with an extra-inning loss to the Giants on Friday evening. Now they take on San Francisco in Game 2 of their series on Saturday at 4:05 p.m. ET, and SportsLine's model isn't ready to back the Braves to stop the losing streak, but does like the value of Atlanta (+1.5) on the run line at -159.

Elsewhere, the model has a strong play on Yankees vs. Red Sox at 7:35 p.m. ET, going Over 8 runs after the teams combined for 15 in a 9-6 Yankees win in Game 1 on Friday. Before making any MLB picks or building any MLB parlay cards, you'll want to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer simulation model. You can also check out our best Saturday MLB prop bets.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It entered Week 11 of the 2025 MLB season on a profitable 13-10 run on top-rated MLB money-line betting picks. Anybody following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It entered Week 11 of the 2025 MLB season on a profitable 13-10 run on top-rated MLB money-line betting picks. Anybody following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

The model has broken down the MLB odds for Saturday and just revealed its top MLB picks.

Here are its best bets for the MLB slate on Saturday

Braves run line +1.5 vs. Giants (-159)

Nationals money line vs. Rangers (+144)

Over 8 in Yankees vs. Red Sox (-109)

Combine these picks for a shot at a +662 payout (odds subject to change)

Fading the Braves might be a popular MLB betting strategy on Sunday following their horrendous week. The model, however, has factored in that the Braves are largely taking games down to the wire, even in the midst of their overall struggles. They've only lost one game by more than two runs since May 30, and their last three losses have come by exactly one run. With the Atlanta offense waking up a bit in the past two games, the model is projecting another close game and has Atlanta covering nearly 70% of the time.

Nationals money line vs. Rangers (+144)

The Texas offense is struggling, averaging just two runs per game during a current four-game losing streak. The Nationals got a shutout win in Game 1 of this series, though oddsmakers give the Rangers the edge in Game 2 with Jacob deGrom on the hill. However, the model loves the value of Washington as a home underdog, saying the Nats win more than 50% of the time.

Over 8 in Yankees vs. Red Sox (-109)

These teams have combined for at least eight runs in seven of their last 10 meetings. The Over (9) easily hit in Game 1 of this series as the teams combined for 15 runs. Boston also combined with the Angles for 20 runs on Wednesday, so the trends are pointing towards the Over in this one. The model has the Over hitting 64% of the time.

The consensus line on the Over 8 is -109, but FanDuel has a better price on the Over at -105.

