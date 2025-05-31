There are 15 games on the Saturday MLB schedule, with the first pitch coming at 2:20 p.m. ET. Much of the MLB betting interest will center on marquee matchups like Braves vs. Red Sox and Yankees vs. Dodgers. Atlanta is a -184 favorite (risk $184 to win $100) against Boston in the latest MLB odds, while Los Angeles is a slight -123 favorite against the Yankees in another rematch of last year's World Series.

In addition to those matchups, however, bettors will look for MLB underdogs who can surprise during Saturday's slate. The Nationals (+190) stunned the Diamondbacks on Friday and are now +165 underdogs in Game 2. SportsLine's model likes the value of Washington, but it has even stronger picks on underdogs like the Rangers (+128) and Pirates (+184). Before making any MLB picks or building any MLB parlay cards, you'll want to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer simulation model. You can also check out our MLB props picks and top MLB home run picks for Saturday.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It enters Week 10 of the 2025 MLB season on a profitable 27-21 run (56%) on top-rated MLB betting picks. Anybody following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

The model has broken down the MLB odds for Saturday and just revealed its top MLB picks. Combining the model's three picks into an MLB parlay at DraftKings Sportsbook would result in a payout of +1063 (risk $100 to win $1063). New users can even take advantage of the DraftKings promo code offering $300 in bonus bets instantly with a $5 wager.

Here are its best bets for the MLB slate on Saturday

Rangers money line vs. Cardinals (+128)

Brewers run line +1.5 vs. Phillies (-136)

Pirates money line vs. Padres (+184)

Combine these picks for a shot at a +1063 payout (odds subject to change)

The Rangers dominated Game 1 of this series with an 11-1 victory despite entering that matchup as slight underdogs. They find themselves in a similar situation for Game 2, as they'll look to carry that offensive momentum over. They had a whopping 15 hits on Friday, and Marcus Semien went 4 for 4. Texas starter Patrick Corbin (3.75 ERA) is having a bounce-back season, while St. Louis starter Sonny Gray has a 6.75 ERA on the road this year. The model has Texas winning in well over 50% of simulations, making the Rangers a strong value as the home underdogs.

Brewers run line +1.5 vs. Phillies (-136)

Philly's recent hot streak has slowed as the Phillies have now lost three of their last five. They've also only covered the run line in just one of their last four. The Brewers, meanwhile, have won five straight and have covered the run line in three of their last four. SportsLine's model is projecting the Phillies win by just 0.3 runs, helping the Brewers stay within this run line nearly 70% of the time. See more Brewers vs. Phillies picks here.

Pirates money line vs. Padres (+184)

Pittsburgh has shown some signs of life on its West Coast trip. The Pirates took two of three at Arizona, outscoring the Diamondbacks 19-7 in the final two games of that series. They then battled in Game 1 at San Diego in a 3-2 loss. The model is projecting another tight game on Saturday as the Pirates get another quality start from Bailey Falter, who has a sparkling 0.92 ERA in May. Pittsburgh wins 44% of the time, making it a strong value as the big underdog.

The consensus line is +184, but FanDuel has the best price on the Pirates at +190, and new users can take advantage of the FanDuel promo code offering $200 in bonus bets with a winning $5 wager.

