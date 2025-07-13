Sitting 11 games back of the Dodgers in the NL West and now 6.5 games out of the NL Wild Card picture, the Arizona Diamondbacks might be sellers at the MLB trade deadline. However, they'll hope to stop a three-game losing streak and get some positive momentum going on Sunday before the start of the MLB All-Star break. They'll send Merrill Kelly to the mound to take on Jose Soriano and the Los Angeles Angels with first pitch scheduled for 4:07 p.m. ET. That pitching matchup is a big reason why Diamondbacks money line (-104) is a crucial piece of our three-leg MLB parlay today.

With all 30 teams in action before an extended pause for the 2025 MLB All-Star Game, there will be a lot of options as you're building your MLB bets on Sunday. Before making any MLB picks or building any MLB parlay picks, you'll want to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer simulation model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It entered Week 16 of the 2025 MLB season 45-38 on top-rated MLB picks. It has excelled making home run prop picks this season, returning more than 28 units of profit. Anybody following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

The model has broken down the MLB odds for Saturday and just revealed its top MLB picks. Combining the model's three picks into an MLB parlay at FanDuel Sportsbook would result in a payout of +478 (risk $100 to win $677). New users can even take advantage of the FanDuel promo code offering $150 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins.

Here are its best bets for the MLB slate on Sunday

Diamondbacks ML vs. Angels (-104)

Giants +1.5 vs. Dodgers (-145)

Phillies ML vs. Padres (-130)

Combine these picks for a shot at a +478 payout (odds subject to change)

Diamondbacks ML vs. Angels (-104)

Kelly is 7-5 with a 3.41 ERA and has 107 strikeouts over 111 innings, so he's been rock-solid for Arizona, and he should be able to empty the gas tank after being snubbed for the all-star team. He threw seven innings of one-run ball in a loss to San Diego earlier in the week, but only needed 77 pitches to do it. He's also put up a quality start in five of his last seven outings and the model likes Kelly to lead the way in ending the losing streak. It predicts the Diamondbacks win in 57% of simulations and with FanDuel's implied odds here at 51%, that's a great value.

Giants +1.5 vs. Dodgers (-145)

We're getting this for -150 in our MLB parlay from FanDuel, but if you're seeking the best individual price, you can find it at Caesars, where you can also get 10 profit boosts of 100% after your first $1 wager with this Caesars Sportsbook promo code. The Giants hovered at or below .500 the last three seasons, but team president Buster Posey has guided them back into contention at 52-44 entering Sunday. San Francisco has won five of seven overall and the first two games of this Giants vs. Dodgers series have been one-run games. The model predicts the Giants cover in 68% of simulations and also win outright (+118) in 52% of simulations.

Phillies ML vs. Padres (-130)

FanDuel, BetMGM and Caesars are all offering this price as the Phillies look to avoid a sweep against the Padres. Philadelphia currently owns an NL Wild Card spot and is now a half-game behind the Mets for the NL East lead. Now they'll turn to Christopher Sanchez, who has a 2.59 ERA with 116 strikeouts over 107 2/3 innings this season. Since the start of June, Sanchez has a 1.69 ERA and the model has Sanchez guiding the Phillies to victory in 61% of simulations.

Want more MLB picks for today?

You've seen some of the model's MLB best bets for Sunday. Now, get run line, total and money-line picks for every game here, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.

Also at SportsLine:

You can also see today's top MLB picks from expert Matt Severance, who's on a sizzling 181-110-1 roll on his last 292 MLB picks. Visit SportsLine to see his best plays for today, all from the expert who's up nearly 10 units.