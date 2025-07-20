Momentum is critical after the MLB All-Star break, and the Seattle Mariners have a lot of it entering a critical matchup on Sunday against the Houston Astros. The Mariners won the first two games of the series and have now trimmed Houston's lead in the NL West to three games. Now, they'll look to complete the series sweep, and Mariners money line is a critical element of our MLB parlay today.

Seattle is listed at -135 on the money line in Sunday's MLB odds, and that's one of the best values on a day where the MLB schedule is jam-packed with 15 games. Before making any MLB picks or building any MLB parlay picks, you'll want to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer simulation model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It entered Week 17 of the 2025 MLB season 46-43 on top-rated MLB picks. It has excelled making home run prop picks this season, returning more than 40 units of profit. Anybody following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

The model has broken down the MLB betting odds for Sunday and just revealed its top MLB picks. Combining the model's three picks into an MLB parlay at FanDuel Sportsbook would result in a payout of +682 (risk $100 to win $671).

Here are its best bets for the MLB slate on Sunday

Mariners money line vs. Astros (-135)

Brewers money line vs. Dodgers (+136)

Over 7 runs in Rangers vs. Tigers (-108)

Combine these picks for a shot at a +682 payout (odds subject to change)

Seattle is now three games back of Houston in the AL West standings and making up ground quickly, as the Mariners are 7-3 over their last 10 games while the Astros are only 3-7. The Mariners can complete the series sweep on Sunday, and they'll send Bryan Woo to the mound, who was an AL all-star this year after posting an 8-4 record with a 2.75 ERA and 109 strikeouts over 114 2/3 innings in the first half. Woo has only given up four earned runs in his last five starts, and he's a big reason why the model has Seattle winning in 64% of simulations.

Brewers money line vs. Dodgers (+132)

Milwaukee is red-hot entering Sunday's matchup, having won nine of its last 10 games to move to within a game of the Cubs, who have the best record in baseball, in the NL Central standings. They've already won a pitcher's duel (2-0) on Friday and a high-scoring battle (8-7) on Saturday in this series, so they look well-equipped to handle the reigning World Series champions in any style of game. Jose Quintana vs. Clayton Kershaw pits two veteran lefties against each other who are having strong seasons, but it's the Milwaukee bullpen that gives them the edge, with the model predicting the Brewers win in 54% of simulations and listing this as one of only three A-rated picks for the day.

Over 7 runs in Rangers vs. Tigers (-108)

Tarik Skubal is having another incredible season, and he's the driving force behind this low run total. However, Skubal did give up four earned runs in his last outing before the MLB All-Star break, and Rangers starter Jacob Latz is making his third career start. He's only pitched more than five innings once in his MLB career, and the model is predicting he's a big reason why the over hits in 58% of simulations.

