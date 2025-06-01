Fifteen MLB games are slated to take place on Sunday. MLB betting will be mostly around the big-time matchups that include Yankees vs. Dodgers and Braves vs. Red Sox. Boston is a -134 favorite (risk $134 to win $100) against Atlanta in the latest MLB odds, while Los Angeles is a -172 favorite against the Yankees in the series finale of last year's World Series. In addition to those matchups, however, bettors will look for MLB underdogs who can surprise during Sunday's slate.

The Marlins (+124) stunned the Giants on Saturday and are now +111 underdogs in Game 3. SportsLine's model likes the value of Miami, but it has even stronger picks on underdogs like the Tigers (+123) and Brewers (+151) to spring MLB upsets today. Before making any MLB picks or building any MLB parlay cards, you'll want to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer simulation model. You can also check out our Sunday MLB prop picks, top MLB home run picks for Sunday, and keep the action going all day with Yankees vs. Dodgers Sunday Night Baseball picks.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It enters Week 10 of the 2025 MLB season on a profitable 27-21 run (56%) on top-rated MLB betting picks. Anybody following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

The model has broken down the MLB odds for Sunday and just revealed its top MLB picks. Combining the model's three picks into an MLB parlay at DraftKings Sportsbook would result in a payout of +821 (risk $100 to win $821). New users can even take advantage of the DraftKings promo code offering $300 in bonus bets instantly with a $5 wager.

Marlins run line vs. Giants (-155)

Tigers money line vs. Royals (+123)

Brewers money line vs. Phillies (+151)

Marlins run line vs. Giants (-155)

Miami has been able to secure a win in two of the past three games. During that same span, they've covered the run line in both victories. They will have Ryan Weathers (1-0, 1.15 ERA) on the mound for the Marlins. In the meantime, San Francisco has failed to cover the run line in four of the past five matchups. The model has Miami winning in 50% of simulations, making the Marlins a strong value as the home underdogs.

Tigers money line vs. Royals (+123)

Detroit is coming off a 1-0 loss to Kansas City on Saturday, but prior to that victory, the Royals dropped three of their past four games. The Tigers have won five of their past six games. Detroit has covered the run line in four of its last six matchups. SportsLine's model is projecting the Tigers to win by just 0.7 runs, helping Detroit stay within this run line nearly 80% of the time. See more Tigers vs. Royals odds here.

Brewers money line vs. Phillies (+151)

Milwaukee has won six straight games, including seven of the past nine games. The Brewers are looking for a three-game sweep, outscoring the Phillies 23-9 through Games 1-2. In addition, they have covered the run line in four of its past five outings. The model is projecting a close game on Sunday, with Jose Quintana (4-1, 2.65 ERA) coming off the injured list. Milwaukee wins 43% of the time, making it a strong value as the big underdog.

The consensus line is +150, but FanDuel has the best price on the Brewers at +154, and new users can take advantage of the FanDuel promo code offering $200 in bonus bets with a winning $5 wager.

