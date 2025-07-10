The Thursday MLB schedule is light with several teams traveling and only 11 games on the slate. One of the most notable matchups of the day is Rangers vs. Angels at 9:38 p.m. ET in the fourth and final game of their mid-week series. The Angels won two of three games thus far, including an 11-8 win on Wednesday. Patrick Corbin (5-7, 4.18 ERA) will be the starting pitcher for Texas, while Jack Kochanowicz (3-8, 5.42 ERA) is scheduled to start for Los Angeles. The SportsLine Projection Model is backing the Rangers to win on the moneyline at -105 odds (risk $105 to win $100). The over/under is 9.5 runs in the latest Angels vs. Rangers odds.

The model is also calling for the Arizona Diamondbacks to win on the moneyline against the San Diego Padres at -122 odds. Arizona won two of the first three games in the series, including a dominant 8-2 win on Wednesday. SportsLine's model has the Diamondbacks winning on the moneyline in 58% of computer simulations, making them a team to back for your MLB parlay picks. Before making any other MLB picks or building any MLB parlay cards, you'll want to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer simulation model. You can also check out our MLB prop picks and MLB home run picks for Thursday.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It enters Week 16 of the 2025 MLB season 45-38 on top-rated MLB picks. It has excelled making home run prop picks this season, returning more than 28 units of profit. Anybody following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

The model has broken down the MLB odds for Thursday and just revealed its top picks and MLB player props. Combining the model's three picks into an MLB parlay would result in a payout of +597 (risk $100 to win $597).

Here are its best bets for the MLB slate on Thursday.

Athletics (+1.5) on the run line (-104) vs. Atlanta Braves

Texas Rangers moneyline (-105) vs. Los Angeles Angels

Arizona Diamondbacks moneyline (-122) vs. San Diego Padres

Combine these picks for a shot at a +597 payout (odds subject to change)

Athletics (+1.5) on the run line (-104) vs. Atlanta Braves

The Athletics host the Braves at Sutter Health Park in Sacramento for the final game of this series on Thursday. Both teams are looking to get hot heading into the second half of the season. Spencer Strider (3-7, 3.93 ERA) is scheduled to start for Atlanta, while the A's will have JP Sears (7-7, 4.76) on the mound. The SportsLine Projection Model is predicting a final score of 4.8-4.2 in the Braves' favor, with the Athletics covering on the run line in 63% of computer simulations.

Texas Rangers moneyline (-105) vs. Los Angeles Angels

The Rangers won two of the first three games of this series, and both sides here are looking to make a playoff push in the second half of the season. Veteran left-hander Patrick Corbin (5-7, 4.18 ERA) will be on the mound for Texas, while right-hander Jack Kochanowicz (3-8, 5.42 ERA) is slated to be on the mound for Los Angeles. The SportsLine Projection Model is predicting a final score of 5.1-4.5 in the Rangers' favor, with Texas winning in 58% of computer simulations.

Arizona Diamondbacks moneyline (-122) vs. San Diego Padres

First pitch for this game is scheduled for 9:40 p.m. ET. The Diamondbacks won two of three games to open this series, including an 8-2 victory on Wednesday. Eduardo Rodriguez (3-5, 5.78 ERA) is scheduled to start for Arizona, and Randy Vasquez (3-4, 3.79 ERA) is getting the start for San Diego. The SportsLine Projection Model is calling for a final score of 5.0-4.2 in the Diamondbacks' favor, with Arizona winning on the moneyline in 58% of computer simulations.

