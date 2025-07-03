The Thursday MLB schedule is light with several teams traveling and only 10 games on the slate. One of the most notable matchups of the day is Royals vs. Mariners at 10:10 p.m. ET in the fourth and final game of their mid-week series. Seattle has taken two of three games thus far, including a 3-2 win on Wednesday. Seth Lugo (5-5, 2.74 ERA) will be the starting pitcher for Kansas City, while Bryan Woo (7-4, 2.93 ERA) is scheduled to start for Seattle. The SportsLine Projection Model is backing Seattle to win on the moneyline at -120 odds (risk $120 to win $100). The over/under is 7.5 runs in the latest Royals vs. Mariners odds.

The model is also calling for the Chicago Cubs to win on the moneyline against the Cleveland Guardians at -143 odds. Chicago won the first two games of the series and is looking to complete the sweep. SportsLine's model has the Cubs winning in 63% of computer simulations, making them a team to back for your MLB parlay picks. Before making any other MLB picks or building any MLB parlay cards, you'll want to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer simulation model. You can also check out our MLB prop picks and MLB home run picks for Thursday.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It enters Week 15 of the 2025 MLB season on a profitable 39-30 run on top-rated MLB sides picks. It has excelled making home run prop picks this season, returning more than 24 units of profit. Anybody following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

The model has broken down the MLB odds for Thursday and just revealed its top picks and MLB player props. Combining the model's three picks into an MLB parlay would result in a payout of +398 (risk $100 to win $398). New users can even take advantage of the DraftKings promo code offering $150 in bonus bets with a $5 wager if your first bet wins.

Here are its best bets for the MLB slate on Thursday.

Seattle Mariners moneyline (-120) vs. Kansas City Royals

Chicago Cubs moneyline (-143) vs. Cleveland Guardians

Arizona Diamondbacks (+1.5) on the run line (-167) vs. San Francisco Giants

Combine these picks for a shot at a +365 payout (odds subject to change)

The Mariners sit in second place in the AL West standings, and have won two of three in this series. Both sides have solid starting pitchers scheduled with Seth Lugo (5-5, 2.74 ERA, 1.08 WHIP) going for Kansas City and Bryan Woo (7-4, 2.93 ERA, 0.97 WHIP) starting for Seattle. The SportsLine Projection Model is predicting a final score of 4.2-3.2 in the Mariners' favor, with Seattle winning in 68% of computer simulations.

Chicago Cubs moneyline (-143) vs. Cleveland Guardians

The Cubs won the first two games of this series, and the Guardians are in the midst of a six-game losing streak. SportsLine's model expects the Cubs to complete the series sweep with Cade Horton (3-2, 4.80 ERA) on the mound on Thursday. The SportsLine Projection Model is predicting a final score of 4.4-3.6 in the Cubs' favor, with Chicago winning in 63% of computer simulations.

Arizona Diamondbacks (+1.5) on the run line (-167) vs. San Francisco Giants

First pitch for this schedule for 9:40 p.m. ET. The Diamondbacks won the first two games of this series before losing to the Giants 6-5 in extra innings on Wednesday. The Giants have an advantage at starting pitcher in this matchup with Robbie Ray on the mound, but SportsLine's model expects this game to be closer than expected. The SportsLine Projection Model is calling for a final score of 4.8-4.6 in the Giants' favor, with the Diamondbacks covering the run line in 66% of computer simulations.

