The Thursday MLB schedule is loaded with 16 games and all 30 teams in action. One of the most notable matchups of the day is Dodgers vs. Padres at 10:10 p.m. ET in the fourth and final game of their mid-week series. Los Angeles won the first three games of the series, but the SportsLine Projection Model is calling for Thursday's matchup to be closer than expected with San Diego covering (+1.5) on the run line at +110 odds (risk $100 to win $110). The Dodgers are listed as -262 favorites on the moneyline in the latest MLB odds.

The model is also calling for the Baltimore Orioles to keep things closer than expected in their game against the Tampa Bay Rays at 7:35 p.m. ET. SportsLine's model has the Orioles covering (+1.5) on the run line in 68% of computer simulations. Before making any other MLB picks or building any MLB parlay cards, you'll want to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer simulation model. You can also check out our MLB prop picks and MLB home run picks for Thursday.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It enters Week 13 of the 2025 MLB season on a 27-23 run on top-rated MLB sides picks. It has excelled in making home run prop picks, returning more than 35 units of profit over the past two months. Anybody following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

The model has broken down the MLB odds for Thursday and just revealed its top picks and MLB player props. Combining the model's three picks into an MLB parlay would result in a payout of +495 (risk $100 to win $495).

Here are its best bets for the MLB slate on Thursday.

Athletics (+1.5) on the run line (-137) vs. Houston Astros

Houston has won the last two games of this series after dropping the opener. Neither side projects to have a strong starting pitcher on Thursday, with Colton Gordon (2-1, 4.70 ERA) starting for the Astros and Jacob Lopez (1-4, 4.80 ERA) on the mound for the A's. The SportsLine Projection Model is calling for a final score of 5.4-4.5 in the Astros' favor, with the Athletics covering in 59% of computer simulations.

Baltimore Orioles (+1.5) on the run line (-157) vs. Tampa Bay Rays

The Rays have won two of three in this series thus far, and hold a significant pitching advantage in Thursday's matchup. Charlie Morton (3-7, 6.05 ERA) is scheduled to start for Baltimore, while Tampa will have Drew Rasmussen (6-4, 2.95 ERA) on the mound. The SportsLine Projection Model is predicting this game to be closer than expected, with a final score of 4.7-4.4 in the Rays' favor and the Orioles covering in 68% of computer simulations.

San Diego Padres (+1.5) on the run line vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (+110)

The Dodgers won the first three games of this series, but Thursday's matchup projects to be a pitching duel. Ryan Bergert (1-0, 2.33 ERA, 0.98 WHIP) will be on the mound for the Padres, while Yoshinobu Yamamoto (6-5, 2.64 ERA, 1.09 WHIP) is slated to get the start for the Dodgers. The SportsLine Projection Model is calling for a final score of 5.2-4.2 in the Dodgers' favor, with the Padres covering in 58% of computer simulations.

