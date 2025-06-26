The Thursday MLB schedule is light with several teams traveling and only nine games on the slate. One of the most notable matchups of the day is Dodgers vs. Rockies at 3:10 p.m. ET in the final game of their mid-week series. Los Angeles won the first two games of the series, scoring an average of 8.5 runs per game. The SportsLine Projection Model is calling for Thursday's matchup to be lower-scoring than expected, picking that game to have Under 12 total runs scored at -106 odds (risk $106 to win $100). The Dodgers are listed as -299 favorites on the moneyline in the latest MLB odds.

The model is also calling for the New York Mets to keep things closer than expected in their game against the Atlanta Braves at 7:10 p.m. ET. SportsLine's model has the Mets covering (+1.5) on the run line in 68% of computer simulations, making them a team to back for your MLB parlay picks. Before making any other MLB picks or building any MLB parlay cards, you'll want to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer simulation model. You can also check out our MLB prop picks and MLB home run picks for Thursday.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It enters Week 14 of the 2025 MLB season on a profitable 41-32 run on top-rated MLB picks. It has excelled making home run prop picks this season, returning more than 22 units of profit. Anybody following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

The model has broken down the MLB odds for Thursday and just revealed its top picks and MLB player props. Combining the model's three picks into an MLB parlay would result in a payout of +365 (risk $100 to win $365). New users can even take advantage of the DraftKings promo code offering $150 in bonus bets with a $5 wager if your first bet wins.

Here are its best bets for the MLB slate on Thursday.

Los Angeles Dodgers-Colorado Rockies Under 12 runs (-106)

San Francisco Giants moneyline (-185) vs. Miami Marlins

New York Mets (+1.5) on the run line (-184) vs. Atlanta Braves

Combine these picks for a shot at a +365 payout (odds subject to change)

Los Angeles Dodgers-Colorado Rockies Under 12 runs (-106)

These teams played a late-night game on Wednesday thanks to a rain delay, so there could be a handful of starters resting on Thursday. Los Angeles will have future Hall of Famer Clayton Kershaw on the mound, and he has been successful at Coors Field throughout his career. SportsLine's model is projecting 11.2 total runs scored in this game, with the Under hitting in 58% of computer simulations.

San Francisco Giants moneyline (-185) vs. Miami Marlins

The Marlins won the first two games of this series, with both qualifying as upsets. The Giants have played well at home this season, going 25-16 at Oracle Park thus far. SportsLine's model expects the Giants to end this series on a high note on Thursday. The SportsLine Projection Model is predicting a final score of 5.0-3.8 in the Giants' favor, with San Francisco winning in 68% of computer simulations.

New York Mets (+1.5) on the run line (-184) vs. Atlanta Braves

The Mets are getting runs at home here, and they have been outstanding at Citi Field in 2025. The Mets enter with a 47-34 overall record, which includes a 28-12 mark in home games. The SportsLine Projection Model is calling for a final score of 4.9-4.7 in the Braves' favor, with the Mets covering the run line in 68% of computer simulations.

Want more MLB picks for today?

You've seen some of the model's MLB best bets for Thursday. Now, get run line, total and money-line picks for every game here, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.

Also at SportsLine:

You can also see today's top MLB picks from expert Matt Severance, who's on a sizzling 169-98 roll on his last 267 MLB picks. Visit SportsLine to see his best plays for today, all from the expert who's up more than 13 units.