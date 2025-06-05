The MLB schedule on Thursday, June 5, features 13 games with 26 teams in action. One of the most notable matchups of the day is Rangers vs. Rays at 7:35 p.m. ET, where the SportsLine Projection Model is predicting strong performances from both Jonah Heim and Marcus Semien for Texas. The model is calling for both players to go over 0.5 total bases on Thursday night. Tampa Bay is the -142 favorite (risk $142 to win $100) on the money line in the latest Thursday MLB odds.

The model is also calling for a below average performance from projected Rays starting pitcher Ryan Pepiot. The 27-year-old is having a strong season, but SportsLine is calling for him to record under 17.5 total outs on Thursday. What other MLB picks should you target? Before making any MLB picks or building any MLB parlay cards, you'll want to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer simulation model. You can also check out our MLB prop bet picks and MLB home run picks for Thursday.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It enters Week 11 of the 2025 MLB season on a profitable 13-10 run on top-rated MLB money-line betting picks. Anybody following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

The model has broken down the MLB odds for Thursday and just revealed its top picks and MLB player props. Combining the model's four picks into an MLB parlay would result in a payout of +1404 (risk $100 to win $1,404). New users can even take advantage of the DraftKings promo code offering $300 in bonus bets instantly with a $5 wager.

Here are its best bets for the MLB slate on Thursday.

Jonah Heim over 0.5 total bases (-126)

Marcus Semien over 0.5 total bases (-192)

Javier Baez over 0.5 runs batted in (+158)

Ryan Pepiot under 17.5 total pitcher outs (+113)

Combine these picks for a shot at a +1404 payout (odds subject to change)

Jonah Heim over 0.5 total bases (-126)

Heim and the Rangers face the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday in the third and final game of their mid-week series. The 29-year-old is an above average offensive catcher, and is projected to finish with 1.1 total bases on Thursday, according to SportsLine's model. The model gives this pick an edge of 0.6 based on the projection of 1.1 and the consensus line of 0.5.

Marcus Semien over 0.5 total bases (-192)

Semien is a streaky hitter, but also a veteran, who has proven to be a constant threat at the plate during his 13-year MLB career. Semien enters Thursday batting .200 with four home runs, but had a double on Wednesday. Semien has achieved four overs in his last five games when the Rangers were underdogs, with an average of 2.0 total bases per game.

Javier Baez over 0.5 runs batted in (+158)

Baez is a crafty veteran and one of the premier contact hitters in the American League. He enters Thursday batting .270 with six home runs and 30 RBI, while riding a four-game hitting streak. SportsLine gives this pick an edge of 0.1 based on the projection of 0.6 RBI for Baez on Thursday, and the consensus line of 0.5.

Ryan Pepiot under 17.5 total pitcher outs (+113)

Pepiot has gone over this number in five straight starts, but the SportsLine Projection Model is calling for that streak to end on Thursday. The 27-year-old right-hander faces a Rangers lineup with plenty of firepower in a very hitter-friendly ballpark. SportsLine gives this pick an edge of 1.5 based on the projection of 16.0 and the consensus line of 17.5.

Want more MLB picks for today?

You've seen some of the model's MLB best bets for Thursday. Now, get run line, total and money-line picks for every game here, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.

Also at SportsLine:

You can also see today's top MLB picks from expert Matt Severance, who's on a sizzling 142-72 roll on his last 214 MLB picks. Visit SportsLine to see his best plays for today, all from the expert who's up more than 21 units.