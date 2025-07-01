The Tuesday MLB schedule is loaded with 15 games and all 30 MLB teams scheduled to be in action. One of the most high-profile matchups of the day is Phillies vs. Padres at 6:35 p.m. ET in a showdown between two of the top contenders in the National League. Nick Pivetta (8-2, 3.36 ERA) is slated to start for San Diego, while Cristopher Sanchez (6-2, 2.79 ERA) is scheduled to be on the mound for Philadelphia. The SportsLine Projection Model is calling for a the Phillies to win a low-scoring game, and is backing Philadelphia on the moneyline at -173 odds (risk $173 to win $100).

Elsewhere around the league, another high profile matchup is Dodgers vs. White Sox at 10:10 p.m. ET in Los Angeles. The Dodgers are tied with the Detroit Tigers for the best record in MLB at 53-32, while the White Sox currently own the second-worst record in the Majors. SportsLine's model is backing Los Angeles to win that on the money line at -331 odds. Before making any other MLB picks or building any MLB parlays, you'll want to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model. You can also check out our MLB prop picks and MLB home run picks for Tuesday.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It enters Week 15 of the 2025 MLB season on a profitable 39-30 run on top-rated MLB sides picks. It has excelled making home run prop picks this season, returning more than 24 units of profit. Anybody following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

The model has broken down the MLB odds for Tuesday and just revealed its top picks and MLB player props. Combining the model's four picks into an MLB parlay would result in a payout of +1257 (risk $100 to win $1,257). New users can even take advantage of the DraftKings promo code offering $150 in bonus bets instantly with a $5 wager.

Here are its best bets for the MLB slate on Tuesday.

Brent Rooker Over 0.5 total bases (+107)

Colton Cowser over 0.5 total RBI (+219)

Philadelphia Phillies moneyline (-173) vs. San Diego Padres

Los Angles Dodgers moneyline (-331) vs. Chicago White Sox

Combine these picks for a shot at a +1257 payout (odds subject to change)

Rooker and the Athletics take on the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday. The veteran outfielder is in the midst of another highly productive season, and enters Tuesday batting .274 with 17 home runs and 45 RBI. In 12 of his last 13 games against teams with a middle third defense, Rooker has consistently gone over his total bases line, averaging 2.6 total bases per game.

Colton Cowser over 0.5 total RBI (+219)

Cowser has hit safely in 10 of his last 12 games, racking up nine RBI over that stretch. SportsLine gives this pick an edge of 0.2 based on the projection of 0.7 RBI for Cowser and the consensus line of 0.5. At +219, the value of this pick is hard to ignore when building parlays.

Philadelphia Phillies moneyline (-173) vs. San Diego Padres

This game projects to be a pitching duel, with Nick Pivetta (8-2, 3.36 ERA) slated to start for San Diego and Cristopher Sanchez (6-2, 2.79 ERA) on the mound for Philadelphia. The Phillies have won three of their last four and are coming off a 4-0 shutout win over the Padres on Monday. The SportsLine Projection Model is predicting a final score of 4.7-3.5 in the Phillies' favor, with Philadelphia winning in 69% of computer simulations.

Los Angles Dodgers moneyline (-331) vs. Chicago White Sox

On paper, this game appears to be a significant mismatch. The Dodgers are arguably the best team in MLB, and they will have Yoshinobu Yamamoto (7-6, 2.61 ERA) on the mound on Tuesday. The SportsLine Projection Model is predicting a final score of 5.6-3.5 in the Dodgers' favor, with Los Angeles winning in 79% of computer simulations.

