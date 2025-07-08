The Tuesday MLB schedule is loaded with 15 games, and all 30 MLB teams scheduled to be in action. One of the most high-profile matchups of the day is Phillies vs. Giants at 9:45 p.m. ET in a showdown between contenders in the National League. Taijuan Walker (3-5, 3.64 ERA) is scheduled to be on the mound for Philadelphia, while Cy Young dark horse Robbie Ray (9-3, 2.68 ERA) is scheduled to start for the Giants. San Francisco is a -154 favorite (risk $154 to win $100) on the money line in the latest Giants vs. Phillies odds. The SportsLine Projection Model is calling for a tight game with the Giants winning, but the Phillies covering on the run line at -172 odds (risk $172 to win $100).

Another notable matchup on Monday is Dodgers vs. Brewers in Milwaukee at 7:40 p.m. ET. Clayton Kershaw will be making his first start since joining the exclusive 3,000 career strikeouts club. SportsLine's model is calling for another strong performance from Kershaw, with the future Hall of Famer projected to finish Under 2.5 total earned runs allowed at -145 odds. Before making any other MLB picks or building any MLB parlays, you'll want to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model. You can also check out our MLB prop picks and MLB home run picks for Tuesday.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It enters Week 16 of the 2025 MLB season 45-38 on top-rated MLB picks. It has excelled making home run prop picks this season, returning more than 28 units of profit. Anybody following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

The model has broken down the MLB odds for Tuesday and just revealed its top picks and MLB player props.

Here are its best bets for the MLB slate on Tuesday.

Cam Smith Over 0.5 total RBI (+192)

Smith and the Astros host the Cleveland Guardians in the second game of their mid-week series on Tuesday. The 22-year-old outfielder is a rising star for Houston, and enters Tuesday batting .282 with seven home runs and 39 RBI. SportsLine gives this pick an edge of 0.2 based on the projection of 0.7 RBI for Smith and the consensus line of 0.5.

Eury Perez Under 2.5 total earned runs allowed (-111)

Perez is scheduled to make his sixth start of the season against the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday. The 22-year-old right-hander is one of the premier prospects in the Marlins organization, and enters this matchup with a 1-2 record, 4.50 ERA, and 1.18 WHIP in 22.0 innings of work this season. SportsLine gives this pick an edge of 0.6 based on the projection of 1.9 earned runs allowed for Perez and the consensus line of 2.5.

Clayton Kershaw Under 2.5 total earned runs allowed (-145)

Kershaw became just the 20th pitcher in MLB history with 3,000 strikeouts in his last start. The future Hall of Famer enters Tuesday's matchup with a 4-0 record, 3.43 ERA, and 1.25 WHIP over 44.2 innings of work this season. SportsLine gives this pick an edge of 0.8 based on the projection of 1.7 earned runs allowed for Kershaw and the consensus line of 2.5.

Philadelphia Phillies (+1.5) on the run line vs. San Francisco Giants (-171)

The Giants host the Phillies at 9:45 p.m. ET on Tuesday in a matchup between teams with their sights on the National League Playoffs. Philadelphia is slated to start Taijuan Walker (3-5, 3.64 ERA), while Robbie Ray (9-3, 2.68 ERA) will be on the mound for San Francisco. The SportsLine Projection Model is predicting a final score of 4.5-4.2 in the Giants' favor, with Philadelphia covering in 66% of computer simulations.

