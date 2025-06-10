The Tuesday MLB schedule is loaded with 15 games and all 30 MLB teams scheduled to play. One of the most notable MLB matchups in the early bank of games is Cardinals vs. Blue Jays, which projects to be a pitching duel with Chris Bassitt (6-3, 3.56 ERA) on the mound for Toronto and Miles Mikolas (4-2, 3.96 ERA) getting the start for St. Louis. The SportsLine Projection Model is calling for a tight game between a pair of teams with postseason aspirations and backing the Cardinals at +1.5 on the run line. St. Louis is the -116 favorite (risk $116 to win $100) on the money-line in the latest Cardinals vs. Blue Jays odds.

The model is also calling for a pair of Cincinnati Reds players to have better-than-expected days at the plate against the Cleveland Guardians. Will Benson and Jake Fraley are each projected to go over 0.5 total bases for the Reds on Tuesday and are key parts of our model's Tuesday MLB best bets. Before making any others MLB picks or building any MLB parlay cards, you'll want to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer simulation model. You can also check out our MLB prop bet picks and MLB home run picks for Tuesday.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It enters Week 12 of the 2025 MLB season on a 27-23 run on top-rated MLB sides picks. It has excelled making home run prop picks, returning more than 35 units of profit over the past two months. Anybody following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

The model has broken down the MLB odds for Tuesday and just revealed its top picks and MLB player props. Combining the model's four picks into an MLB parlay would result in a payout of +1071 (risk $100 to win $1,071). New users can even take advantage of the DraftKings promo code offering $300 in bonus bets instantly with a $5 wager.

Here are its best bets for the MLB slate on Tuesday.

Will Benson over 0.5 total bases (-145)

Benson is one of the most promising young power hitters in the National League. He enters Tuesday hitting .244 with six home runs in 27 games played this season. When faced with a middle third defense, Benson tends to overachieve, going over his total bases line in 8 of his last 11 games, maintaining an average of 2.2 total bases per game.

Jake Fraley over 0.5 total bases (-150)

Fraley is a proven veteran and one of the top contact hitters in the Reds' lineup. The 30-year-old outfielder is riding a three-game hitting streak, and is coming off a 3-for-4 performance on Monday. In the last 10 games where the Reds were underdogs, Fraley went over his total bases line 6 times, maintaining an average of 1.4 total bases per game during that span.

Isaac Paredes over 0.5 total RBS (+173)

Paredes has developed into a dangerous power hitting threat in the heart of the Astros lineup. The 26-year-old enters Tuesday batting .249 with 14 home runs and 38 RBI. In four of his last five games against opponents with both a losing record and middle third defense, Paredes has frequently exceeded his total RBI expectation, averaging 1.8 total runs batted in per game.

St. Louis Cardinals (+1.5) on the run line (-191)

The Cardinals have played well as home underdogs this season, putting up a 9-3 record against the spread when at home and not favored. The SportsLine Projection Model is predicting a final score of 4.6-4.5 in the Cardinals' favor, with St. Louis covering in 69% of computer simulations.

