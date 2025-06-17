The Tuesday MLB schedule is loaded with 15 games and all 30 MLB teams scheduled to play. One of the most notable matchups in the early bank of games is Reds vs. Twins at 7:10 p.m. ET, where surprise Cy Young contender Andrew Abbott will be on the mound for Cincinnati. Abbott enters Tuesday with a 6-1 record, 1.87 ERA, and 0.97 WHIP. The SportsLine Projection Model is calling for Cincinnati to beat Minnesota on the moneyline at -119 odds (risk $119 to win $100).

Another marquee matchup on Tuesday is Red Sox vs. Mariners in Seattle at 9:40 p.m. ET. Veteran Walker Buehler (5-4, 5.01 ERA) will be on the mound for Boston, while Bryan Woo (5-4, 3.39 ERA) is scheduled to start for Seattle. SportsLine's model is calling for the Mariners to win at home at -172 odds on the moneyline. Before making any other MLB picks or building any MLB parlays, you'll want to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model. You can also check out our MLB prop bet picks and MLB home run picks for Tuesday.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It enters Week 13 of the 2025 MLB season on a 27-23 run on top-rated MLB sides picks. It has excelled making home run prop picks, returning more than 35 units of profit over the past two months. Anybody following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

The model has broken down the MLB odds for Tuesday and just revealed its top picks and MLB player props. Combining the model's four picks into an MLB parlay would result in a payout of +1023 (risk $100 to win $1,023).

Here are its best bets for the MLB slate on Tuesday.

Salvador Perez over 0.5 total RBI (+174)

Perez continues to be an offensive force in his 14th season in the Majors. The 35-year-old catcher has put together a career resume that will warrant Hall of Fame consideration when he retires, and he enters Tuesday batting .232 with six home runs and 34 RBI. Perez has gone over in total RBI in three of his last five games when he is on the road and the Royals are not favored, maintaining an average of 0.8 total runs batted in per game during that stretch.

Teoscar Hernandez over 0.5 total RBI (+155)

Hernandez is a proven veteran that plays in one of the most potent lineups in the league. The 32-year-old outfielder enters Tuesday batting .263 with 13 home runs and 50 RBI. Hernandez has gone over his projected RBI total in four of his last five games when the Dodgers have been favored, with an average of 1.4 total runs batted in per game during that span.

Cincinnati Reds moneyline (-119) vs. Minnesota Twins

The Reds have an advantage at starting pitcher in this matchup, where left-hander Andrew Abbott has emerged as a Cy Young contender. Abbott enters Tuesday with a 6-1 record, 1.87 ERA, and 0.97 WHIP, while his counterpart for Minnesota, David Festa, has gone 1-1 with a 4.76 ERA in five starts this season. The SportsLine Projection Model is predicting a final score of 4.9-4.4 in the Reds' favor, with Cincinnati winning in 63% of computer simulations.

Seattle Mariners moneyline (-172) vs. Boston Red Sox

The Mariners host the Red Sox in a matchup between American League teams trying to claw their way back into the playoff race. Seattle will have Bryan Woo on the mound, and the 25-year-old right-hander has been outstanding in 2025. Woo enters Tuesday with a 5-4 record, 3.39 ERA, and 0.98 WHIP. The SportsLine Projection Model is predicting a final score of 4.6-3.7 in the Mariners' favor, with Seattle winning in 65% of computer simulations.

