The Tuesday MLB schedule is loaded with 15 games and all 30 MLB teams scheduled to be in action. One of the most notable MLB matchups in the early bank of games is Tigers vs. Athletics at 6:40 p.m. ET in Detroit. Cy Young candidate Tarik Skubal will be on the mound for the Tigers and enters Tuesday with an 8-2 record, 2.06 ERA, and 0.85 WHIP. Despite his impressive statistics, the SportsLine Projection Model is calling for Skubal to finish Under 8.5 total strikeouts at -150 odds (risk $150 to win $100).

Another marquee matchup on Tuesday is Dodgers vs. Rockies in a battle between a top World Series contender and the team with the worst record in MLB. Veteran German Marquez will be on the mound for Colorado, and SportsLine's model is calling for a surprisingly strong performance from the right-hander on Tuesday projecting him to finish Under 3.5 total earned runs at +112 odds. Before making any other MLB picks or building any MLB parlays, you'll want to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model. You can also check out our MLB prop bet picks and MLB home run picks for Tuesday.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It enters Week 14 of the 2025 MLB season on a profitable 41-32 run on top-rated MLB picks. It has excelled making home run prop picks this season, returning more than 22 units of profit. Anybody following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

The model has broken down the MLB odds for Tuesday and just revealed its top picks and MLB player props. Combining the model's four picks into an MLB parlay would result in a payout of +1445 (risk $100 to win $1,445). New users can even take advantage of the DraftKings promo code offering $150 in bonus bets instantly with a $5 wager.

Here are its best bets for the MLB slate on Tuesday.

Tarik Skubal Under 8.5 total strikeouts (-150)

Skubal is one of the top contenders to win the American League Cy Young Award in 2025. The veteran left-handed enters Tuesday with an 8-2 record, 2.06 ERA, 0.85 WHIP, and 117 strikeouts in 96.0 innings of work. That said, SportsLine's model is calling for Skubal to go Under here. SportsLine give this pick an edge of 1.4 based on the projection of 7.1 strikeouts and the consensus line of 8.5.

Luke Raley over 0.5 total RBI (+175)

Raley and the Mariners hit the road to take on the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday. Raley enters Tuesday batting .247 with three home runs and 13 RBI in 27 games played this season. SportsLine gives this pick an edge of 0.2 based on the projection of 0.7 RBI for Raley and the consensus line of 0.5.

German Marquez Under 3.5 total earned runs (+112)

Marquez is one of the most successful pitchers in Rockies franchise history. He has struggled in 2025, posting a 3-8 record with a 6.11 ERA, but is coming off back-to-back strong outings. Marquez has gone Under his projected earned runs allowed line in three of his last five games, with an average of 2.0 total earned runs per game.

Texas Rangers (+1.5) on the run line vs. Baltimore Orioles (-176)

The Orioles host the Rangers on Tuesday, with Jacob Latz (1-0, 3.26 ERA) set to start for Texas and Charlie Morton (4-7, 5.64) set to start for Baltimore. Morton has been inconsistent in 2025, and SportsLine's model is calling for Texas to capitalize on Tuesday. The SportsLine Projection Model is predicting a final score of 4.6-4.5 in the Orioles' favor, with Texas covering in 68% of computer simulations.

