There are 15 games on the Wednesday MLB schedule, as all 30 teams in the majors are in action. Seven of those games begin after 6:30 p.m. ET, including Royals vs. Yankees at 7:40 p.m. ET. New York cruised to a 10-2 win in the series-opener on Tuesday, as slugger Aaron Judge hit his 24th home run of the season. The Yankees are -122 favorites (risk $122 to win $100) in the Wednesday MLB odds, and one of the MLB lines SportsLine's computer model is targeting. Kansas City got off to a 24-16 start to the season, but it is just 10-17 in its 27 games since then.

The model also likes the Rockies to cover on the run line (+1.5) against the Giants in the final game of the day. Colorado blew a 5-2 lead in the ninth inning of the series-opener on Tuesday, but still covered the spread. Before making any others MLB picks or building any MLB parlay cards, you'll want to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer simulation model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It enters Week 12 of the 2025 MLB season on a 27-23 run on top-rated MLB sides picks. It has excelled making home run prop picks, returning more than 32 units of profit over the past two months. Anybody following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

The model has broken down the MLB odds for Wednesday and just revealed its top picks. Combining the model's four picks into an MLB parlay would result in a payout of +1407 (risk $100 to win $1,407). New users can even take advantage of the DraftKings promo code offering $300 in bonus bets instantly with a $5 wager.

Here are its best bets for the MLB slate on Wednesday.

Red Sox vs. Rays Under 10 runs (-115)

Yankees money line (-122)

Twins vs. Rangers Over 8.5 runs (-106)

Colorado Rockies (+1.5) on the run line (+128)

Combine these picks for a shot at a +1407 payout (odds subject to change)

Red Sox vs. Rays Under 10 runs (-115)

Boston went Over the total in five straight games, but it finally cooled off in a 3-1 win over Tampa Bay on Tuesday. The Red Sox and Rays combined for just 10 total hits in that contest, and Tampa Bay is sending one of its best pitchers to the mound on Wednesday. Zack Littell has gone unbeaten in eight straight starts, posting a 6-0 record with a 2.79 ERA during that stretch. The Rays have allowed more than three earned runs just twice in their last 18 games, and the model has the Under hitting in well over 50% of simulations.

Yankees money line (-122)

New York lost its series with Boston over the weekend, but it got right back on track with a 10-2 win over Kansas City to open the series on Tuesday. Judge's 469-foot first-inning home run highlighted the scoring, but nearly every Yankee got involved in a 16-hit day. The Yankees are available at a cheap price due to Kansas City starting pitcher Kris Bubic's stellar 5-3 record and 1.43 ERA, but the model still has New York winning well over 60% of the time.

Twins vs. Rangers Over 8.5 runs (-106)

Minnesota has now gone Over the total in five straight games following its 16-4 loss to Texas in the series opener on Tuesday. The Twins have allowed 44 runs during that stretch, and starting pitcher David Festa enters Wednesday's start with a 5.40 ERA. He gave up eight earned runs across just 3.2 innings against the Athletics in his last start after being called up from Triple-A St. Paul. The model has Minnesota and Texas combining for 9.5 runs in its latest simulations, cashing the Over nearly 60% of the time.

Colorado Rockies (+1.5) on the run line (+128)

Colorado put together its first three-game winning streak of the season last week, sweeping its series with Miami. The Rockies were subsequently swept by the Mets over the weekend before crumbling down the stretch of a 6-5 loss to San Francisco on Tuesday. However, Colorado finished with more hits in that game, and it covered the run line. The Rockies are sending starting pitcher Kyle Freeland to the mound after he threw 6.1 shutout innings in his last start. The model has Colorado covering the spread in well over 50% of simulations, providing value at plus money.

Want more MLB picks for today?

You've seen some of the model's MLB best bets for Wednesday. Now, get run line, total and money-line picks for every game here, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.

Also at SportsLine:

You can also see today's top MLB picks from expert Matt Severance, who's on a sizzling 152-78 roll on his last 230 MLB picks. Visit SportsLine to see his best plays for today, all from the expert who's up nearly 22 units.