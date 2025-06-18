The MLB schedule on Wednesday, June 18, is loaded with 15 games, and all 30 MLB teams are scheduled to play. One of the most notable matchups of the day is Cubs vs. Brewers in an NL Central rivalry game. The SportsLine Projection Model is predicting a strong performance from Chicago starter Jameson Taillon, leading the Cubs to a win on the moneyline at -154 odds (risk $154 to win $100). Taillon enters Wednesday with a 7-3 record, 3.48 ERA, and 0.97 WHIP. The over/under is 8 runs in the latest Wednesday MLB odds.

Another notable Wednesday matchup is Rockies vs. Nationals in a battle between teams near the bottom of the National League standings. The Rockies have won three straight, including the last two against Washington, but SportsLine's model is backing the Nationals at -161 on the moneyline. Before making any MLB picks or building any MLB parlay cards, you'll want to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer simulation model. You can also check out our MLB prop bet picks and MLB home run picks for Wednesday.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It enters Week 13 of the 2025 MLB season on a 27-23 run on top-rated MLB sides picks. It has excelled in making home run prop picks, returning more than 35 units of profit over the past two months. Anybody following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

The model has broken down the MLB odds for Wednesday and just revealed its top picks and MLB player props. Combining the model's four picks into an MLB parlay would result in a payout of +1225 (risk $100 to win $1,225). New users can even take advantage of the DraftKings promo code offering $300 in bonus bets instantly with a $5 wager.

Here are its best bets for the MLB slate on Wednesday.

Sonny Gray over 1.5 total earned runs allowed (-141)

Gray is set to face a White Sox team that has struggled to a 23-50 overall record this season, but the model is still calling for him to go over here. Gray has been solid in 2025, going 7-2 with a 3.84 ERA and 1.18 WHIP. Chicago has scored 141 runs at home this season, compared to 109 on the road. SportsLine gives this pick an edge of 0.8 based on the projection of 2.3 earned runs allowed and the consensus line of 1.5.

Michael Harris II over 0.5 runs batted in (+190)

Harris is a streaky hitter, but faces a favorable matchup on Wednesday. The Braves host the New York Mets, and SportsLine's model is projecting 0.8 RBI for the 24-year-old centerfielder. Harris has gone over his total RBI market in three of his last five games when playing against opponents with a top third defense, with an average of 0.8 total runs batted in per game.

Washington Nationals moneyline (-161) vs. Colorado Rockies

The Rockies have won three straight, including the first two games of this series, while Washington has dropped 10 consecutive games. SportsLine's model is calling for the Nationals to end their losing streak on Wednesday night, however. The SportsLine Projection Model is predicting a final score of 5.2-4.2 in the Nationals' favor, with Washington winning in 66% of computer simulations.

Chicago Cubs moneyline (-154) vs. Milwaukee Brewers

Chicago starter Jameson Taillon has performed at an All-Star level this year, and enters Wednesday with a 7-3 record, 3.48 ERA, and 0.97 WHIP. Taillon gives the Cubs a significant advantage in this matchup between longtime NL Central rivals. The SportsLine Projection Model is predicting a final score of 4.9-3.9 in the Cubs' favor, with Chicago winning in 68% of computer simulations.

