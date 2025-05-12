The Monday MLB schedule is packed with 11 games on the slate. One of the most notable matchups of the day is Yankees vs. Mariners at 9:40 p.m. ET at T-Mobile Park in Seattle. The Yankees are led by MVP front-runner Aaron Judge, and enter with a 23-17 overall record and 10-9 road record. The Mariners are 22-17 overall and 12-9 at home. Clarke Schmidt is slated to start for the Yankees, while Emerson Hancock will be on the mound for Seattle.

The Yankees are -148 favorites (risk $100 to win $148) on the money line, while the over/under is 8 runs. Should you back the Yankees when making MLB picks on Monday? Before making any MLB picks or building any MLB parlay cards, you'll want to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer simulation model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It enters Week 8 of the 2025 MLB season on a 12-8 run (60%) on top-rated MLB money-line betting picks. Anybody following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

The model has broken down the MLB odds for Monday and just revealed its top picks and MLB player props. Combining the model's three picks into an MLB parlay at DraftKings Sportsbook would result in a payout of +535 (risk $100 to win $535). Now, here are its best bets for the NBA playoff schedule on Monday:

Yankees-Mariners over 8 runs

The Yankees' lineup is a constant threat to go over this number by itself in every game. Both projected starting pitchers have struggled with consistency this season and enter with less than ideal ERA numbers. Clarke Schmidt (4.79 ERA) is expect to start for the Yankees, while Emerson Hancock (5.70 ERA) is expected to start for Seattle. The model is projecting 9.3 total runs in this game, with the over hitting in 58.9% of computer simulations.

San Francisco Giants +1.5 (-173) on the run line vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

Veteran and future Hall of Famer Justin Verlander is scheduled to get the start for the Giants, and he holds a significant experience edge over his counterpart from Arizona, Merrill Kelly. San Francisco has lost three straight, but could benefit from playing at home on Monday. The model is projected a final score of 4.8-4.6 in Arizona's favor, with the Giants covering in 68% of computer simulations.

Aaron Judge to hit 1+ home runs (+185)

Judge is in the midst of another outstanding season, and leads MLB in home runs with 14. The reigning AL MVP is also hitting .409 entering Monday. The model is projecting 1.3 total hits for Judge on Monday, and this prop bet pays +185 at DraftKings Sportsbook.

