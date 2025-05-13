The Monday MLB schedule is packed with 15 games and all 30 MLB teams playing on the slate. One of the most notable matchups of the day is Cardinals vs. Phillies at 6:45 p.m. ET at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. Both teams are near the top of the current National League standings. The Phillies are led by Kyle Schwarber, who is tied for the MLB lead with 14 home runs, and enter with a 24-17 overall record and 13-7 home record. The Cardinals are 23-19 overall and 8-13 on the road. Jesus Lozardo is slated to start for the Phillies, while Sonny Gray will be on the mound for St. Louis.

The Phillies are -150 favorites (risk $100 to win $150) on the money line, while the over/under is 8 runs (Over -114) in the latest MLB odds for Tuesday. Should you back the Phillies when making MLB picks on Tuesday? Before making any MLB picks or building any MLB parlay cards, you'll want to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer simulation model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It enters Week 8 of the 2025 MLB season on a 12-8 run (60%) on top-rated MLB money-line betting picks. Anybody following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

The model has broken down the MLB odds for Tuesday and just revealed its top picks and MLB player props. Combining the model's three picks into an MLB parlay at DraftKings Sportsbook would result in a payout of +558 (risk $100 to win $558). Now, here are its best bets for the MLB slate on Tuesday:

Phillies-Cardinals over 8 runs (-114)

The Phillies' lineup is a constant threat to go over this number by itself in every game the team plays. Citizens Bank Park is known to be a hitter-friendly venue, and the Over has hit in 11 of 20 home games for the Phillies. The model is projecting 9.8 total runs in this game, with the over hitting in 69.8% of computer simulations.

Yankees-Mariners over 7 runs (-122)

Seattle and New York combined for 16 runs on Monday night. Both projected starting pitchers in this matchup have been dominant in 2025. The Yankees will have Max Fried on the mound, while Bryan Woo is scheduled to start for the Mariners. Nonetheless, the model is projected this game to finish with a final score of 4.6-4.2 in New York's favor. The over hits in 60.5% of computer simulations.

Detroit Tigers (-108) on the money line vs. Boston Red Sox

The Tigers beat the Red Sox in dominant fashion on Monday, winning 14-2. The starting pitching in this game should be solid with Brayan Bello scheduled to start for Boston and Tyler Holton slated to start for Detroit. The model is projecting a final score of 5.0-4.5 in Detroit's favor, with the Tigers winning in 61% of computer simulations.

