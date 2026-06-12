Free MLB picks, predictions for Friday, June 12: Dodgers vs. White Sox among expert's best bets

There's a full MLB slate on Friday, June 12 with 15 games on the docket, headlined by a pair of division matchups as the New York Yankees try to extend their four-game winning streak against the Toronto Blue Jays while the Atlanta Braves look to snap a two-game skid when they play the New York Mets. SportsLine expert Adam Thompson has identified his best bets for Friday's games, including a team on a winning streak.

An analytics-driven exploiter of matchups, Thompson specializes in the NFL, the NBA and MLB. He also has delivered consistent winners in college basketball, horse racing and golf. Over the past two seasons, Thompson is up over 70 units in MLB and over 60 units in the NBA. You can find more of his picks at SportsLine, and in the member-exclusive SportsLine Discord server, a community of sports betting enthusiasts and SportsLine experts.

Here are Thompson's best bets and analysis for Friday's MLB games.

Best MLB picks for Friday, June 12

Red Sox money line vs. Rangers

Texas is on a roll, going 9-3 in its last 12 games. Five of those wins were against the Royals. The Red Sox haven't been any better than KC and have dropped four in a row with an offense that simply isn't producing. On the year, Boston ranks 29th in runs scored and dead-last in home runs hit.

The Sox did score five runs on Thursday and now have a starter worth backing in Sonny Gray, who is 5-0 with a 2.50 ERA in his last seven. We're not afraid of fading Jack Leiter, who has given up four runs in three of his last four and is 1-3 with a 5.26 ERA in six road starts.

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White Sox money line vs. Dodgers

If you simply looked at numbers, you might think the Sox were the better team. They're not, but lately they have been.

White Sox left-handed pitcher Anthony Kay is 4-0 with a 3.22 ERA his last seven starts and the Dodgers own a paltry .585 OPS against southpaws in the last two weeks. Over that same span, the Sox bullpen owns a stellar 2.59 ERA.

On the flip side, the Dodgers' pen has collapsed (7.36 ERA). Roki Sasaki mowed down the Angels last time out, but his road ERA is 1.6 runs higher than his home mark. Chicago's OPS against righties in that two-week stretch is .850. There's also a chance Shohei Ohtani sits after being pulled due to getting hit by a pitch on Thursday.

Rays-Angels Under 4.5 runs first five innings

Shane McClanahan isn't going much longer than five innings as the Rays are treating him with kid gloves. In his last eight starts, he's given up zero or one run in six of them. He allowed four runs in each of the other two, but the Angels' OPS against left-handers in the last 14 days is .536.

The Rays are doing only a little better against southpaws (.696). Angels lefty Sam Aldegheri has one start in four appearance, but has allowed three earned runs total in those games. He could double his season total and we might still hit Under here.

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