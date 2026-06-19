Free MLB picks, predictions for Friday, June 19: Expert's best bets feature Reds-Yankees, Misiorowski prop

There are 14 MLB games on the schedule for Friday, June 19, so those looking to bet on baseball have plenty of options to target. The marquee matchup of the day features the Milwaukee Brewers battling the Atlanta Braves, while the Los Angeles Dodgers try to go for their fourth win in a row when they host the Baltimore Orioles. SportsLine expert Adam Thompson has scanned the schedule and locked in his best bets for Friday's game, including a player prop bet in Brewers-Braves.

An analytics-driven exploiter of matchups, Thompson specializes in the NFL, the NBA and MLB. He also has delivered consistent winners in college basketball, horse racing and golf. Over the past two seasons, Thompson is up over 70 units in MLB and over 60 units in the NBA. You can find more of his picks at SportsLine, and in the member-exclusive SportsLine Discord server, a community of sports betting enthusiasts and SportsLine experts.

Here are Thompson's best bets and analysis for Friday's MLB games.

Best MLB picks for Friday, June 19

Yankees -1.5 vs. Reds (-120, Caesars)

Jacob Misiorowski to record a win vs. Braves (+110, DraftKings)

Pirates-Rockies Over 11.5 runs (-106, FanDuel)

Yankees -1.5 vs. Reds (-120)

Cam Schlittler is the favorite to win AL Cy Young. Over his last 11 starts, Schlittler has allowed zero or one run in nine of them, and two runs in a 10th. The Yankees had scored 30 runs in three games before scoring just one run on Thursday.

Aaron Judge was lost to injury for 4-6 weeks on June 3. Since June 4, the Yankees are 9-3 and the team is averaging 5.7 runs per game. Reds starter Rhett Lowder owns a 5.84 ERA in six road starts. He hasn't gone six innings in a start since April 20, and the Reds bullpen has a 4.75 ERA in June.

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Jacob Misiorowski to record a win vs. Braves (+110)

The Brewers on the money line are -186 or higher. Martin Perez is a beast especially at home, a 1.67 ERA in seven starts. But his record is only 2-2 and he doesn't go more than five innings often. The Braves' bullpen is solid.

But we'll side with The Miz. Over his last seven starts, he's 6-0 with a hilarious 0.18 ERA. He's allowed one run over his last 49 innings and struck out 72. He's like a 15U stud taking on a 12U team.

Over the last two weeks, Milwaukee owns a .925 road OPS and a .914 OPS vs. left-handers. Atlanta's offense since Ronald Acuna going on the IL just isn't the same and the Braves have lost five of six.

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Pirates-Rockies Over 11.5 runs (-106)

This is an incredibly high number, but let's consider who's pitching. Kyle Freeland is 1-7 with a 7.98 ERA on the season, with an ERA over 10 in his last seven starts. His last four starts have totaled 12, 16, 17 and 21 runs.

Bubba Chandler is better than that, but he hasn't gone over five innings since April. The Pirates bullpen ERA is 5.13 in June and the Rockies have a .944 OPS vs. right-handers the last two weeks. Two of the last three Chandler starts have totaled 14 and 16, and the other was 8. Colorado's bullpen ERA is 6.13 the last two weeks as well.

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