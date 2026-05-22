Free MLB picks, predictions for Friday: Mets-Marlins, Rangers-Angels among expert's best bets

While Dodgers vs. Brewers and Blue Jays vs. Yankees might be the most attractive contests on the 15-game schedule for Friday, May 22, those betting on MLB can find plenty of value in other spots on a loaded slate. Before locking in your wagers for Friday's action on the diamond, you should see what SportsLine expert Adam Thompson is playing.

An analytics-driven exploiter of matchups, Thompson specializes in the NFL, the NBA and MLB. He also has delivered consistent winners in college basketball, horse racing and golf. Over the past two seasons, Thompson is up over 70 units in MLB and over 60 units in the NBA. You can find more of his picks at SportsLine, and in the member-exclusive SportsLine Discord server, a community of sports betting enthusiasts and SportsLine experts.

Here are Thompson's best bets and analysis for Friday's MLB games.

Best MLB picks for Friday

Cardainls money line vs. Reds

Mets money line vs. Marlins

Rangers money line vs. Angels

Cardinals money line vs. Reds (+105, BetMGM)

Chris Paddack had a successful debut start for the Reds, allowing two runs over five innings vs. the Guardians. But still, he's now 0-5 with a 7.70 ERA on the year. Paddack and a Reds bullpen with a 6.95 ERA the last two weeks should be a good spot for the Cardinals' offense, which averages more than run higher on the road (5.1) than at home (3.9). St. Louis starter Kyle Leahy is 2-0 with a 1.10 ERA in three May starts.

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Mets money line vs. Marlins (-104, FanDuel)

It's a bullpen game for the Mets, which is usually not an ideal strategy to back as there are too many variables. But over the last two weeks, New York's relievers have delivered, posting a 1.83 ERA. The Marlins have lost six of eight, so if Mets manager Carlos Mendoza plays it right, Miami shouldn't have a big offensive night.

The Mets have scored at least four runs in six straight, and six-plus runs in five of eight. Marlins starter Eury Perez has lost his last five straight starts with a 6.49 ERA.

Rangers money line vs. Angels (-148, FanDuel)

The season debut of Angels right-handed pitcher Grayson Rodriguez, his first MLB game in 655 days, didn't go well. He was torched for seven runs in 3 2/3 innings against the Dodgers. The Rangers' lineup isn't as deep as the one in L.A. (nobody's is), but Rodriguez is still building things up and the Angels' bullpen ranks as the second-worst in MLB since May 8.

Meanwhile, Jacob deGrom has been hit hard in two of his last three starts. His other six starts since April 1, he's given up 0-1 runs in each. L.A. ranks last the last two weeks in hitting right-handers, and over the last 13 games has scored more than two runs just three times.

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