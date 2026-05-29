Free MLB picks, predictions for Friday: Proven expert has Phillies vs. Dodgers among his best bets

All 30 MLB teams will be in action on Friday, May 29, which means those looking to get into MLB betting have plenty of games to target. Those interested in making wagers should take a look at what SportsLine expert Adam Thompson is betting for Friday's contests, including the opener of a big three-game set between the Philadelphia Phillies and Los Angeles Dodgers.

An analytics-driven exploiter of matchups, Thompson specializes in the NFL, the NBA and MLB. He also has delivered consistent winners in college basketball, horse racing and golf. Over the past two seasons, Thompson is up over 70 units in MLB and over 60 units in the NBA. You can find more of his picks at SportsLine, and in the member-exclusive SportsLine Discord server, a community of sports betting enthusiasts and SportsLine experts.

Here are Thompson's best bets and analysis for Friday's MLB games.

Best MLB picks for Friday

Cubs money line vs. Cardinals (-142)

Dodgers money line vs. Phillies (-118)

Cubs money line vs. Cardinals

Shota Imanaga has been rocked in his last two outings, allowing 15 runs over 10 1/3 innings in losses to the Brewers and Astros. Prior to that, he'd allowed two runs or fewer in seven of eight starts. Imanaga has been much better on the road (3.09 ERA, 0.94 WHIP), and he's here in St. Louis against a Cardinals team with a .588 OPS against left-handed pitchers over the last two weeks.

After losing 10 in a row, the ultra-streaky Cubs have now won two straight and scoring 17 runs in those games. Speaking of home/road splits, Cardinals RHP Andre Pallante is 4-0 on the road, but 1-4 with a 4.82 ERA at home.

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Dodgers money line vs. Phillies

Zack Wheeler is 4-0 with a 1.67 ERA for the Phillies. He's allowed one run over his last three starts. But the Dodgers are hitting well, their OPS against right-handers is .821 over the last two weeks and the lineup has a lifetime .316 average against Wheeler. L.A. is averaging 6.8 runs over its last 11.

The Phillies have won three in a row but lost four straight prior, and have managed 16 runs over those seven games (2.3 runs per game). Dodgers starter Justin Wrboleski has a 2.89 ERA his last seven starts and the bullpen owns a 1.35 ERA the last two weeks. Dodgers money line odds don't fall this low very often, especially at home.

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