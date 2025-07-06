The Texas Rangers and San Diego Padres meet Sunday night in the rubber match of their three-game series after splitting the first two meetings. The Rangers won Saturday's contest 7-4 thanks in large part to Kyle Higashioka, who went 3-for-3 with five RBI. San Diego won the series opener 3-2 in the 10th inning thanks to Jake Cronenworth's walk-off single. First pitch for the series finale on ESPN is set for 9:10 p.m. ET.

If you're interested in MLB betting and want the latest Rangers vs. Padres odds, picks and player props, the SportsLine Projection Model has you covered.

Jack Leiter (4-5, 4.29 ERA) gets the ball for Texas. He has struggled in the month of June, with the Rangers losing all five of his starts and Leiter picking up three losses on his record. He gave up 15 runs in 24 2/3 innings but did also log 22 strikeouts. His strikeouts prop is 3.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook (Over -140, Under +110), and the model is backing the Over. The Padres are at the end of their main rotation and haven't named a starter yet. Matt Waldron got the nod last time against the Phillies but he gave up four runs on six hits in 4 2/3 innings in a 4-0 loss. San Diego likely turns to someone else for this contest.

Corey Seager (+330) and Fernando Tatis Jr. (+330) are co-favorites to hit a home run, while Manny Machado (+340) is right behind them. Jake Burger (+360) and Jackson Merrill (+390) round out the top five most likely hitters to go yard Sunday. Machado is the only player among the five to hit a home run in this series, logging his 14th of the year in Friday's opener.

The Padres are -135 favorites (wager $135 to win $100) on the money line in the latest SportsLine consensus odds, while the Rangers are +114 (wager $100 to win $114). The total sits at 8.5. You can see the model's latest projections, along with expert picks for Rangers-Padres, at SportsLine.

Here are the SportsLine model's projections.

TEXAS RANGERS at SAN DIEGO PADRES | 7/6 | 9:10 p.m. ET

Money line

Pick: Padres -135

San Diego wins in 58% of simulations

Run line

Pick: Rangers +1.5 (-188)

Texas covers in 66% of simulations, bringing value at these odds

Over/Under

Pick: Under 8.5

The Under hits in 55.2% of simulations

Projected score: Padres 4.4, Rangers 4.0