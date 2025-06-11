The New York Yankees made their presence known in Kansas City Tuesday night, thrashing the Royals 10-2 behind a huge offensive showing and a gem of a start from Max Fried. The Royals will now send their own ace, Kris Bubic, to the mound in an effort to strike back. First pitch is scheduled for 7:40 p.m. ET, and the game will be shown nationally on MLB Network.

If you're interested in MLB betting and want to check out the best bets for Yankees-Royals, or are interested in MLB player props at the top betting sites, check out the latest MLB odds and the SportsLine Projection Model's top plays.

Bubic (5-3, 1.48 ERA) has been brilliant for Kansas City. The left-hander worked in relief last year after recovering from Tommy John surgery, and was moved into the rotation in spring training. There was preseason hype around his potential, but Bubic has far surpassed all expectations -- a welcome development given Cole Ragans' struggles. At FanDuel Sportsbook, the southpaw is set at over/under 5.5 strikeouts, with the Over priced at +106 and the Under at -136. The model rates the Over 4 stars out of 5, projecting Bubic for 6.1 punchouts.

The Yankees counter with Clarke Schmidt (2-3, 4.04). The right-hander has yet to find a groove since returning from injury, but Schmidt also hasn't been disastrous. He's helped stabilize a New York rotation that was hungry for innings. In his last outing, he allowed three runs and struck out eight over 5 2/3 innings against the Cleveland Guardians. FanDuel has Schmidt set at O/U 4.5 Ks, with the Over at -136 and the Under at +102. The model rates the Over 4 stars out of 5 and projects 5.4 Ks for Schmidt.

Aaron Judge is the favorite to hit a home run at +200. He's followed by Bobby Witt Jr (+430), Ben Rice (+480), Salvador Perez (+520), Paul Goldschmidt (+560), Jazz Chisholm (+560) and Vinnie Pasquantino (+600).

The Yankees are -125 favorites (wager $125 to win $100) on the money line according to the latest SportsLine consensus odds, while the Royals are +104 (wager $100 to win $104) underdogs. The total comes in at 9. You can find the model's latest projections, along with expert picks for Yankees-Royals, at SportsLine.

Here are the SportsLine model's projections for Wednesday's Yankees-Royals game:

NEW YORK YANKEES at KANSAS CITY ROYALS | 6/11 | 7:40 p.m. ET

Money line

Pick: Yankees -125

New York wins in 63% of simulations, bringing value at these odds

Run line

Pick: Yankees -1.5 (+130)

New York covers in 45% of simulations, bringing value at these odds

Over/Under

Pick: Under 9 (-121)

The Under hits in 45.6% of simulations, bringing value at these odds

Projected score: Yankees 5.3, Royals 3.9