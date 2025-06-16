Reeling from a weekend sweep in Boston, Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees will try to right the ship when they welcome Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels, who themselves were just swept in Baltimore, for a four-game set. The New York offense disappeared in Boston, while L.A. couldn't stop the Orioles from scoring. Monday's first pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. ET, and the game will be available nationally on MLB Network.

If you're interested in MLB betting and want to check out the best bets for Angels-Yankees or MLB player props at some the top betting sites, make sure to look at the latest MLB odds and the SportsLine Projection Model's top plays.

Clarke Schmidt (3-3, 3.60 ERA) gets the start for New York. The right-hander has gotten sharper since returning from injury and is quickly becoming a valuable mid-rotation piece for the Yankees. In his last outing, Schmidt earned a win over the Royals by striking out seven over six scoreless innings. For Monday, FanDuel Sportsbook has Schmidt set at over/under 6.5 strikeouts, with the Over priced at +112 and the Under at -142. The model rates the Under 4 stars out of 5, as it projects Schmidt at 5.5 punchouts.

The Angels counter with Jose Soriano (4-5, 3.86). The righty posted 1.7 fWAR in 113 innings last year and has already reached 1.6 WAR in 79 1/3 innings this campaign. While he doesn't rack up the strikeouts, he has the highest ground ball rate (66.5%) among all qualified starting pitchers. FanDuel has Soriano set at O/U 4.5 strikeouts, with the Over and Under both priced -114. The model rates the Over 3.5 stars out of 5 and projects 5.0 strikeouts.

Judge and Trout are +340 co-favorites on FanDuel's home run prop. They're followed by Logan O'Hoppe (+440), Jo Adell (+470), Zach Neto (+500), Taylor Ward (+520) and Ben Rice (+560).

The Yankees are -203 favorites (wager $203 to win $100) on the money line according to the latest SportsLine consensus odds, and the Angels are +167 (wager $167 to win $100) underdogs. The total is set at 8.5 runs. You can find the model's latest projections for Yankees-Angels, as well as expert MLB picks, at SportsLine.

Here are the SportsLine model's projections for Monday's Yankees-Angels game:

LOS ANGELES ANGELS at NEW YORK YANKEES | 6/16 | 7:05 p.m. ET

Money line

Pick: Yankees -203

New York wins in 71% of simulations, bringing value at these odds

Run line

Pick: Angels +1.5 (-127)

Los Angeles covers in 54% of simulations, bringing value at these odds

Over/Under

Pick: Over 8.5 (-101)

The Over hits in 55.8% of simulations, bringing value at these odds

Projected score: Yankees 5.4, Angels 4