The New York Yankees (43-31) welcome the Baltimore Orioles (32-42) to the Bronx for the start of a three-game weekend series on Friday. Aaron Judge and the Yankees salvaged the last game of an ugly four-game series against the Angels with a 7-3 win, while Gunnar Henderson and the Orioles split a four-game set with the Rays. The game will be shown nationally on MLB Network.

If you're interested in MLB betting and use the latest sportsbook promos to take advantage of the best odds and MLB player props for Orioles vs. Yankees, you should see the latest projections from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. Here's the latest on Friday's game.

Ace Max Fried (9-2, 1.89 ERA) gets the ball for the Yankees. The left-hander has been brilliant in his first year in pinstripes but was betrayed by his offense in his last start, taking the loss despite allowing just two runs over seven innings. Fried is on track for what could be the best year of his career and should be square in the Cy Young Award race. At FanDuel Sportsbook, he's set at over/under 6.5 strikeouts for Friday, with the Over priced -110 and the Under at -116. The model likes the Under, as it projects Fried at 6.2 Ks.

Baltimore counters with Tomoyuki Sugano (5-4, 3.38 ERA). After a storied career in Japan that saw the right-hander win three MVP awards and two Sawamura Awards (Japan's version of the Cy Young), Sugano has come to MLB at age 35. While the veteran has struck out just 14.1% of opposing batters, he's managed to get the job done. He took a no-decision in his last start against the Angels after being knocked out in the fifth inning. For Friday, FanDuel sets Sugano at O/U 3.5 punchouts, with the Over and Under both priced -114. The model rates the Over 4.5 stars out of 5, as it projects 4.3 strikeouts.

FanDuel's seven favorites to hit a home run in this game are all Yankees -- Aaron Judge (+176), Giancarlo Stanton (+220), Trent Grisham (+285), Austin Wells (+360), Cody Bellinger (+400), Jazz Chisholm (+400) and Paul Goldschmidt (+430). Jordan Westburg is the Oriole with the shortest odds at (+470).

The Yankees are -238 favorites (wager $238 to win $100) on the money line in the latest SportsLine consensus odds, with the Orioles coming in as +194 (wager $100 to win $194) underdogs. The total is 9. You can see the model's latest projections, along with expert picks for Yankees-Orioles, at SportsLine.

Here are the SportsLine model's projections for Yankees vs. Orioles on Thursday.

BALTIMORE ORIOLES at NEW YORK YANKEES | 6/20 | 7:05 p.m. ET



Money line

Pick: Orioles +194

Baltimore wins in 34% of simulations, bringing value at these odds

Run line

Pick: Orioles +1.5 (-105)

Baltimore covers in 58% of simulations, bringing value at these odds

Over/Under

Pick: Under 9 (-104)

The Under hits in 49.9% of simulations

Projected score: Yankees 4.9, Orioles 3.9