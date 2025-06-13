After the Boston Red Sox took two of three games from the New York Yankees last weekend at Yankee Stadium, the two rivals meet up again for a three-game series at Fenway Park starting Friday night at 7:10 p.m. ET on MLB Network. New York is coming off a sweep of the Kansas City Royals, while Boston has won four of its past five after beating the Tampa Bay Rays in two of three contests.

If you're interested in MLB betting and want to check out the best bets for Yankees-Red Sox or are interested in MLB player props at the top betting sites, check out the latest MLB odds and the SportsLine Projection Model's top plays.

The Red Sox will be sending out ace Garrett Crochet (6-4, 2.35 ERA), while the Yankees will be countering with fellow southpaw Ryan Yarbrough (3-1, 4.17 ERA). At FanDuel Sportsbook, Crochet's strikeout prop is 8.5 (Over +120, Under -152), whereas Yarbrough's is set at 4.5 (Over +102, Under -136). These two arms also went at it last Saturday in Boston's 10-7 victory at Yankee Stadium. Crochet struck out nine in six innings but gave up five earned runs. Yarbrough surrendered eight earned runs in just four innings while striking out three batters.

The SportsLine projection model is strongly suggesting taking the Under for Crochet's strikeouts, as it has projected 6.8 K's for the Red Sox lefty to make it a 5-star recommendation. Additionally, it also has awarded five stars for Under 15.5 pitching outs for Yarbrough, with that projection coming in at 12.1 outs.

At the plate, Aaron Judge easily has the shortest odds to hit a homer at +240. Judge has swatted 25 balls into the seats so far this campaign, and he's one behind the MLB lead, with Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh having 26. Red Sox slugger Rafael Devers has the second-shortest homer odds at +520, followed by Yankees youngster Ben Rice at +560.

The Red Sox are -146 favorites (wager $146 to win $100) on the money line according to the latest SportsLine consensus odds, while the Yankees are +123 (wager $100 to win $123) underdogs. The total resides at 8.5. You can find the model's latest projections, along with expert picks for Yankees-Red Sox, at SportsLine.

Here are the SportsLine model's projections for Friday's Yankees-Red Sox game:

NEW YORK YANKEES at BOSTON RED SOX | 6/13 | 7:10 p.m. ET

Money line

Pick: Yankees +122

New York wins in 55% of simulations, bringing value at these odds

Run line

Pick: Yankees +1.5 (-171)

New York covers in 74% of simulations, bringing value at these odds

Over/Under

Pick: Over 8.5 (-107)

The Over hits in 73% of simulations

Projected score: Yankees 6.0, Red Sox 5.2